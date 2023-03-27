This is sponsored content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

How often do you wake in the morning to stiffness in your back? Or maybe after hours hunched over a computer, you experience intense pain across your shoulders or down your spine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), back pain is one of the most common discomforts people experience worldwide, causing more disabilities than any other condition. No one wants to suffer, which is why many individuals turn to CBD cream for back pain.

CBD creams use CBD as an active ingredient to ease back pain — some creams may also use menthol or natural ingredients to provide additional relief.

With CBD growing in popularity in the last few years, searching for a suitable CBD cream for back pain may feel overwhelming. We’ve filtered through various products and brands to find the top CBD cream for back pain to help you narrow your choices.

Best CBD Cream for Back Pain

Back pain affects men of all ages, and nearly 8 out of 10 adults will experience back pain in their lives.

It can happen because of improper lifting, poor posture, excessive exercising or a sudden awkward movement. Depending on the cause, the discomfort can last a few days, weeks or months. In severe cases, it may even keep you from work, hobbies, friends and family.

Don’t let acute or chronic back discomfort keep you from enjoying your life. Back pain often goes away on its own, but that doesn’t make it any less debilitating.

These are some of our favorite options to get you feeling better in no time.

Best CBD Cream for Long-Lasting Relief: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol

Cornbread

A little Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol goes a long way. This CBD cream spreads effortlessly across your skin and quickly absorbs into large portions of your back to provide fast-acting relief to muscle soreness and tightness caused by exercise-induced inflammation. Combined with the robust qualities of menthol, organic ingredients and 2 mg of THC for every 50 mg of CBD, this CBD cream is many customers’ go-to for all-day back relief. Plus, it’s USDA certified organic, paraben-free and made with non-GMO ingredients.

Pros:

Absorbs quickly for fast, cooling relief

Natural support for muscles and joints

Paraben-free and non-GMO

More than 280 customers rated Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol 4.3 out of 5 stars. People rave that this CBD cream is a great product worth every penny. Buyers say it provides fast-acting relief to sore muscles and joints throughout the body, providing a soothing experience to everything from arthritis or tension.

About Cornbread Hemp

The name Cornbread Hemp is from the Cornbread Mafia, a group of Kentucky farmers with farms across 10 midwestern states with 200 tons of marijuana. Cornbread Hemp creates USDA organic CBD oils from Kentucky-grown hemp to improve customers’ well-being with high-quality CBD products. All Cornbread Hemp products contain full spectrum CBD from the flower only; no leaves, stems or stalks.

Get It!

Best for Skin Support: Green Roads Pain Relief CBD Cream

Greenroads

GreenRoads over-the-counter strength Pain Relief CBD Cream is for those who need heavy-duty relief from their back pain. This cream uses active ingredients like methyl salicylate and menthol to ease intense pain from strains, sprains or arthritis. It also contains avocado oil, vitamin E and cucumber fruit extract for added skin support.

Pros:

Ideal for heavy-duty relief

Pharmacist formulated

Made with USA-grown hemp

More than 550 customers rate GreenRoads Pain Relief CBD Cream 4.6 out of 5 stars. Users say this cream works wonderfully for soothing sore muscles and joint pain. Plus, it has a pleasant and subtle aroma. People also claim it’s long-lasting and works better than other over-the-counter strength CBD options.

About GreenRoads

GreenRoads prides its products on being pharmacist formulated. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Laura Fuentes, worked as a licensed compounding pharmacist for more than 20 years before coming to the CBD industry. Since its inception in 2013, GreenRoads has added two additional pharmacists to create custom formulas that provide customers with results.

Get It!

Best Cooling Formula: CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle and Joint

Cbdfx

When you have persistent pain that continues to cause strain on your body, soothe your back aches with the CBDfx CBD Cream. This water-based cream uses a mix of broad-spectrum CBD, menthol and natural pain relievers like white willow bark and caffeine to provide fast-acting relief.

Apply to your back as needed to enjoy the cooling sensation as it spreads along the skin to ease your discomfort. Use their 1000mg option for minor pain or check out the 3000mg one for more intense discomfort.

Pros:

Vegan and cruelty-free

Includes white willow bark and caffeine

Made in the USA

Medically reviewed

More than 650 customers rate CBDfx CBD Cream 4.8 out of 5 stars. With two to three daily applications, people claim this CBD cream is excellent at soothing muscle discomfort. Customers also say the cream is fragrant-free and goes on smooth.

About CBDfx

The mission behind CBDfx is to deliver pure and effective CBD products. All CBDfx products are organic and come from high-quality ingredients, including USA-grown hemp. The company also ensures all crops are pesticide-free and non-GMO to ensure no harmful chemicals or particles contaminate their CBD.

Get It!

Best for Active Lifestyles: Charlotte’s Web Active Sport Pain Relief Stick

Charlotte’s Web

If you’re an active individual who hates when a sore back slows you down, then Charlotte’s Web Active Sport Pain Relief Stick is for you. This convenient, on-the-go relief stick is perfect for easing back pain before, during, and after physical activity. Naturally derived moisturizers such as clove oil and honeysuckle oil nourish your skin, while menthol and camphor work alongside CBD to provide long-lasting relief.

Pros:

Made specifically for active people

Convenient on-the-go stick

Made with natural ingredients

Customers rate Charlotte’s Web Active Sport Pain Relief Stick 4.5 out of 5 stars. Overall, people are happy with the effects of this CBD stick in relieving temporary back pain. They say it’s the perfect travel-friendly option for gym bags, becoming a staple in their recovery routine.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is a socially conscious and mission-driven company. They employ organic and regenerative farming practices on all their farms and work with various nonprofits and charitable partners such as The Women’s Bean Project and The Adaptive Training Foundation. Charlotte’s Web recently gained the new status as a B Corp Certified and promised to continue growing their company’s transparency and accountability to protect the environment and their community.

Get It!

Best for Targeted Relief: CBDistillery CBDol Topical Salve

Cbdistillery

Whether your back feels tight from a challenging workout or sore from spending endless hours on your feet, find relief with the CBDol Topical CBD Salve from CBDistillery. Made with 500mg of full spectrum CBD per container, this fast-acting salve provides targeted relief without the greasy residue found in other creams. It’s also packed with essential oils to leave your skin feeling smooth and nourished. The 1 oz container makes it easy to throw in your gym bag, purse, or briefcase for on-the-go relief.

Pros:

Easy to apply wherever you need relief

Non-GMO

Natural farming practices

More than 500 customers reviewed this cream, rating it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Many customers say this CBD cream is a staple in their pain management plan and does a fantastic job soothing sore and tight muscles throughout the body. Plus, people love the travel-friendly size so that they can bring relief anywhere.

About CBDistillery:

The mission of CBDistillery is to make quality hemp-derived CBD products easily accessible to the masses. The company, founded in 2016 by Colorado natives, also provides widespread education about CBD, including the latest research and verified testimonials.

Get It!

Strongest CBD Cream: Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream

Extract Labs

Experience the ultimate relief and restoration with Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream. This cream combines CBD with the cooling effects of menthol and herbaceous arnica for reliable comfort from stubborn pain. Additional ingredients include organic plant-based compounds blended in a synergistic formula to provide the most effective CBD topical.

Pros:

Promotes fast recovery

Made with certified organic and non-GMO ingredients

Made with American-grown hemp

More than 390 customers rate Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream 4.8 out of 5 stars. Users say this CBD cream provides back pain relief after one use and is easy to reapply throughout the day. In addition to back pain, many buyers use this cream to soothe sore neck, shoulders, and leg muscles.

About Extract Labs

Extract Labs believes in accessible plant-based wellness. Not only is Extract Labs a trusted CBD brand, but they’re also a cGMP lab. They own and operate every aspect of their manufacturing process to ensure high-quality products. They’ve also partnered with CSU to fund CBD research and have a discount program for veterans, active military, teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, those on long-term disability and those from low-income households.

Get It!

Best Smelling Cream: Raw Botanics Topical Relief Cream

Raw Botanics

The potent menthol scent is one of the biggest complaints about most CBD creams, but not when it comes to Raw Botanics. The Raw Recovery Topical Relief Cream features hemp-derived CBD, a blend of essential oils, and menthol’s soothing coolness to quickly dissolve muscle tension. The mix of lavender and rosemary provides a delicate scent as you apply the cream instead of the intense scent of menthol found in some other creams.

Pros:

Contains uplifting aromas of lavender and rosemary

Made in the USA from organically grown Kentucky hemp

Ethically sourced vegan and cruelty-free

Customers rate Raw Botanics Raw Recovery Topical Relief Cream 5 out of 5 stars. Users say this CBD topical is a high-quality cream that works wonders in reducing lower back pain. People claim it immediately takes the edge off and smells excellent.

About Raw Botanics

Raw Botanics aims to help customers relax, recover, and rebalance with CBD. They combine hemp-derived cannabinoids, custom terpenes, and botanical adaptogen extracts to assist individuals in feeling and performing at their best. Raw Botanics formulates all products with the purpose of improving overall well-being using only all-natural ingredients.

Get It!

Best Organic Cream: Absolute Nature Full Spectrum CBD Topical Salve

Absolute Nature

Get the targeted relief you deserve with the Absolute Nature CBD Topical Salve. This premium quality CBD topical comes from sustainably grown, non-GMO hemp. The expertly blended formula contains carefully selected herbs and oils with healing properties for fast-acting relief. Apply a liberal amount of CBD to the affected area as the discomfort arises, or apply before physical activity to prevent pain.

Pros:

Made with organically-grown ingredients

No additives, preservatives, chemicals, pesticides, solvents or heavy metals

Made in the USA

Customers rate Absolute Nature CBD Topical Salve 4.7 out of 5 stars. People say this cream is fantastic at alleviating pain, especially in the back and hips. Many users are repeat customers who say they could never imagine finding a CBD salve that is as effective as this one.

About Absolute Nature

Absolute Nature is committed to providing all-natural, unadulterated CBD products to customers across the country. They focus on clean, safe and honest products and embrace openness and transparency in their process with readily-available COA on everything they make. The company also deeply cares for the planet and strives to be as green as possible by following sustainable growing practices and recyclable packaging.

Get It!

Deepest Penetrating Cream: Pure Spectrum Liniment Pain Relief Cream

Pure Spectrum

Experience deep-penetrating pain relief from sore muscles or chronic back aches when you use Pure Spectrum’s extra-strength Liniment Pain Relief Cream. This cooling cream blends 1000mg of broad spectrum CBD with all-natural arnica, white willow bark, capsaicin, and essential oils for fast-acting benefits moments after applying to the affected areas. Each jar contains organically grown hemp extract, sustainably farmed in the USA.

Pros:

THC-Free

Non-GMO

Made with organic, USA-grown hemp

Customers rate the Liniment Pain Relief Cream from the Pure Spectrum’s 1850 Hemp Co. collection 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviewers say the cream provides relief to most muscle pain throughout the body. People also like the creaminess of the lotion and how smoothly you can apply it.

About Pure Spectrum

Pure Spectrum started in the mountains of Evergreen, Colorado and is committed to cultivating and crafting the highest quality hemp-derived products. Their family farms implement sustainable growing practices, superior genetics and ethical processing to ensure quality and safety in everything they create.

Get It!

Best for Athletes: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream

Joy Organics

You don’t have to be an athlete to enjoy the soothing benefits of Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream. This premium blend of menthol, camphor, and 1000mg of broad spectrum CBD soaks deep within the muscles to relieve soreness and tension. You can apply this lotion before a workout, after physical activity or throughout the day as you need it.

Product Features: This cream comes in a 4oz bottle with 1000mg of broad spectrum CBD.

Pros:

Crafted specifically for athletes

Medically reviewed

Carbon neutral shipping

THC-free

What customers say: Customers rate Joy Organics Premium CBD Sports Cream 4.9 out of 5 stars. People who use this cream feel like it penetrates the skin better than other creams to provide quick relief. Buyers also say this cream works well on targeted areas after workouts for a faster recovery.

About Joy Organics

Compassion, integrity, and excellence are the driving forces behind Joy Organics. The company develops premium CBD products through innovation and sets manufacturing, testing, and quality standards. All products come from state-of-the-art technology and the finest ingredients so customers can feel comfortable and confident about their products.

Get It!

How We Chose Our Winners

There are thousands of CBD brands on the market, but not all companies and products are the same. Of the CBD products available for purchase, many are questionable. We want to ensure we’re only highlighting the best the CBD industry has to offer, which is why we have a few items on our checklist to evaluate our brands and products. A few essential things to consider are price, effectiveness, quality, brand reputation, and customer reviews.

Price

The range in price among CBD products is extensive, and like any other product, a more expensive CBD cream does not mean better quality. When we craft our lists, we try to include both budget-friendly and splurge-worthy options.

When you find a CBD cream that works for you, you’ll likely want to buy multiple bottles, especially if you use it daily. That is why we like to have products that offer subscription pricing. Subscriptions lower the price per bottle and help you save money over time. Plus, when you set up a subscription, you’ll regularly get refills, never running out.

We also look at money-back guarantees when considering the price of a CBD product. CBD works differently for everyone, and not every product will yield the same results for every user. Companies with a money-back guarantee give you the freedom to try various products and determine which is your match.

Quality and Effectiveness

CBD containing less than .03 percent of THC is federally legal in the United States, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate CBD products. Because CBD products are not FDA-approved, it’s vital to verify the quality and effectiveness of CBD items before using them.

We look for companies that undergo third-party testing and have a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) available for each product. CoAs ensure CBD products are safe and only include the ingredients identified on the label. You can usually find these results on the product page.

We also like to see brands using all-natural and organic ingredients, preferably grown in the USA, to ensure quality and consistency. Products should be non-GMO and free of pesticides, additives, and harmful chemicals.

Customer Reviews

Knowing what’s in a CBD cream helps evaluate the effectiveness, but as we’ve established, CBD affects everyone differently. Customer reviews give us additional insight into how well a product works. We also check reviews to gauge objective aspects such as if the cream feels on the skin, if the aroma is pleasant, and how long the effects last.

Verified customer reviews also inform us about the brands’ customer services. Buyers will often write about how quickly their product shipped, how easy it was to request a refund or exchange, or how pleasant it was speaking with customer representatives.

Brand Reputation

With so many CBD brands, we want to ensure we only include reputable and trustworthy companies emphasizing quality, transparency, and effectiveness. Respected brands have professional websites where you can purchase their products instead of only selling on third-party sites. Trustworthy companies also make it easy to find a product’s ingredients, easily accessible CoAs, contact information, and details about their company’s origin.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the primary chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant. In recent years, CBD has grown in popularity for its potential benefits. Unlike THC, CBD does not give users a euphoric or high feeling. Various animal studies and self-reports suggest CBD can ease anxiety symptoms, reduce inflammation and promote sleep.

You can purchase CBD in multiple forms, such as oils, edibles, creams, and vapes. The effectiveness of CBD products may vary across forms, depending on how they interact with the body. Oils, edibles, and vapes often produce faster results as they interact with the bloodstream, whereas topical CBD products can take a little longer to provide relief.

Different Kinds of CBD

There are three main types of CBD; full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Each contains different compounds and concentrations, but all three are safe to use.

Full Spectrum CBD contains various cannabinoid compounds, such as terpenes. It also has low levels of THC, which is responsible for the “high” or euphoric effect. While full spectrum CBD contains THC, it is less than 0.3% and won’t cause a high.

Broad Spectrum CBD also contains various cannabinoid compounds such as terpenes and cannabichromene. However, the most significant difference from full spectrum CBD is that broad spectrum typically does not contain any traces of THC.

CBD isolate is a pure form of CBD, containing no other cannabis plant compounds.

There’s a lot of ongoing research around broad spectrum effects versus full spectrum, but it seems both types provide similar benefits. Full spectrum may offer more relief to chronic pain because of the THC, but that doesn’t mean broad spectrum CBD products are any less effective. The choice between broad and full spectrum products comes down to the preference of the user and their comfortability with THC.

Benefits of CBD for Back Pain

There are a few ways in which CBD can assist in relieving back pain. When applied to the affected area, CBD cream may:

Reduce inflammation triggering discomfort in the muscles throughout the back

Promote overall relaxation to relieve tension in the shoulders, neck, and back

Assist in combating anxiety, which can lead to chronic back pain

Many CBD creams often contain other active ingredients besides CBD, such as menthol, a counterirritant, to assist in providing relief. Counterirritants cause a hot or cool sensation to interrupt pain signals and distract the brain from the pain.

In addition to menthol, other popular counterirritants found in CBD creams include camphor, eucalyptus and wintergreen.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD in any form is generally safe to use. However, like any product, it can affect people differently and may cause side effects, including unexplained weight changes, reduced appetite, drowsiness, dry mouth, diarrhea and fatigue.

Some CBD topicals may also cause skin irritation, which may not necessarily be from the CBD but from other ingredients in the cream. If you have sensitive skin, consider doing a test patch on a small section of your skin before applying it all over your back.

Doctors don’t advise using CBD products if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. It would be best to speak with your primary care physician before using CBD if you’re on blood thinners, as it could interact with your medication.

FAQs

How does CBD help ease pain?

CBD can assist in back pain relief by reducing inflammation and promoting relaxation for tension release. Many CBD creams also contain counterirritants which create a hot or cool sensation to interrupt pain signals and distract the brain from the pain. Common counterirritants include menthol, camphor, eucalyptus, and wintergreen.

Can I use CBD every day?

Yes, it is generally safe to use CBD daily. In most cases, such as using creams to soothe body pain, using CBD daily will provide more effective results.

Will CBD cream show up on a drug test?

When someone administers a drug test, they usually screen for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and other substances, not CBD. However, CBD can appear on a drug test if you’re using a CBD product containing THC, although it is unlikely as most hemp-derived CBD products contain low amounts of THC. It’s also doubtful that a topical CBD product will show on a drug test as CBD creams and salves don’t enter the bloodstream like oils, edibles, and vapes.

How fast will it start working?

CBD affects everyone differently, but most people will feel the relief of CBD cream within 30 minutes of use, but it can take up to two hours.

CBD cream is an excellent option for those seeking relief from acute or chronic back pain. CBD is generally safe but can cause minor side effects. The most common side effect of creams is skin irritation, so consider testing new topicals on small areas of your skin before applying them to large portions of your body. With so many topical CBD products on the market, evaluating each item’s brand, price, effectiveness, and quality is vital before trying something new.