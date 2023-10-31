This is sponsored content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

If you’re someone who suffers from consent nervousness, restlessness, headaches and fatigue because of anxiety, CBD may be the perfect solution to bring calmness and relaxation back into your life. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety is one of the most common mental health conditions affecting nearly 40 million adults annually. Even people who don’t have a diagnosed disorder can experience bouts of anxiety that can lead to unwanted mood swings, appetite changes, or sleep troubles.

Professional mental health help should always be part of your treatment plan, but if you’re looking for an extra mood boost or need help sleeping after a particularly tough day, you may want to try CBD to help manage your anxiety.

How Does CBD Help with Anxiety?

Research finds that CBD may be a potential treatment for various anxiety disorders because of its therapeutic effects. CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). CBD’s interaction with the ECS can positively affect physiological conditions like energy, pain, appetite and mood. CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties to relieve minor inflammation that may add to or worsen your anxiety.

It’s also believed that CBD may affect serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a chemical in the body that plays a role in your mood, behavior and sleep, all of which can be affected by anxiety.

Best CBD for Anxiety in 2024

Are you ready to bring CBD into your daily routine? Consider one of our picks for the best CBD for anxiety in 2024.

Best Overall: Feals The Gummies

Feals

Feals spent 18 months creating the perfect tranquil gummy combining 20mg of CBD with 1.5mg of THC to help ease your body and mind.

These tangerine-flavored edibles give you a burst of citrus with their mildly euphoric sensation to alleviate your anxiety. These Feals gummies are organically grown and made with USA-grown hemp to ensure a high-quality product that’s been third-party tested for purity and potency.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

Made in CO with organically grown-hemp

Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free

Specs:

CBD Type : 1.5mg Delta-9 THC, 20mg Full-spectrum CBD

Size : 30-count bag

Flavor : Tranquil Tangerine

What Customers Say: People who use the Blissful Unwind gummies from Feals say it’s the perfect way to relax at the end of a stressful day. Some people say they enjoy taking these gummies before bed to help them sleep because it helps their minds from racing.

MONTKUSH

For those seeking optimal rest and recovery, try the soft gels from MONTKUSH. Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD and 1mg of THC derived from organic hemp for the ultimate entourage effect. You can take one soft gel to induce relaxation during the day or two at night to ease your mind before bed.

All MONTKUSH products are third-party tested and all hemp is fully compliant under the Vermont Department of Agriculture.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

Made with USA-grown hemp

Chemical-free

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum CBD

Size : 10, 30 and 60-count containers

Flavor : Natural

What Customers Say: Many people who use these CBD soft gels from MONTKUSH say it’s their ideal sleep aid for falling and staying asleep. Customers find these gels an excellent way to relieve nightly anxiety and relax before bed.

Best CBD Oil: Sunday Scaries CBD Oil

Sunday Scaries

Decompress with Sunday Scaries best-selling CBD oil. In addition to 15mg of full-spectrum CBD, each dose contains 33mcg of vitamin B12 and 54mcg of vitamin D3 to aid mental recovery and promote calmness. You can take this fruit punch-flavored oil alone or mix it into your favorite beverage or smoothie.

Sunday Scaries does recommend taking this oil daily for at least one month for ideal stress relief.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

USDA Organic

Made in the USA

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum CBD

Size : 1oz bottle

Flavor : Fruit punch

What Customers Say: Individuals say they use this CBD oil from Sunday Scaries to relax and improve their mood at any time of day. Aside from its ability to calm most customers, people also say the oil tastes good and works quickly.

Most Potent: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Aspen Green

On those days when your anxiety is at its highest, try these vegan gummies from Aspen Green. Each gummy contains a physician-formulated combination, including 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC, making it extra potent to help promote relaxation.

These edibles also contain all-natural, vegan ingredients for a gluten-free, sustainable and non-GMO final product.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

Certified USDA Organic

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum CBD

Size : 30-count container

Flavor : Lemon

What Customers Say: Not only do customers find these organic CBD gummies from Aspen Green to work well, but people find the customer service to be friendly, clear and informative both online and on the phone.

Best THC-Free Capsule: FOCL Night

FOCL

THC isn’t for everyone. Even in low doses, THC-infused products can cause a high, which may trigger anxiety symptoms if you’re not used to it. For a THC-free option, try the Night capsules from the FOCL. In addition to CBD, these capsules contain organic Ashwagandha to reduce inflammation and stress and valerian root to repair the mind for a deeper sleep.

They also have 5-HTP to assist in the production of serotonin and melatonin for a more restful sleep.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available to save 20 percent

Made with organic ingredients

Vegan and non-GMO

Specs:

CBD Type : Broad-spectrum CBD

Size : 60-count container

Flavor : N/A

What Customers Say: Many FOCL’s Night capsule users say they feel well-rested and fully recovered after using this product. Other customers say they like to combine these capsules with other FOCL CBD products, such as the oils, to help them fall and stay asleep without waking up groggy.

Best Organic Oil: Absolute Nature CBD Oil Drops

Absolute Nature CBD

The Absolute Nature CBD tincture is the best organic oil for people new to CBD. Each dose contains 17mg of full-spectrum CBD and 3mg of additional naturally-occurring cannabinoids to ease your anxiety.

Absolute Nature CBD uses USA-grown hemp that’s CO2-extracted for high-quality oil free of pesticides and gluten. Their oil also contains MCT oil for increased CBD absorption for faster results.

Pros:

USDA Organic

Made in the USA with all-natural ingredients

Pesticide free

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 1fl oz bottle

Flavor : N/A

What Customers Say: Users feel comfortable taking Absolute Nature CBD oil because of the high-quality ingredients without synthetics or harmful substances. Calming effects last hours for many people and customers also mention that Absolute Nature CBD has terrific customer service and speedy delivery.

Simple, Clean Ingredients: CBDPure Full Spectrum CBD Oil

CBDPure

Experience the therapeutic benefits of CBD with the CBDPure hemp oil available in three strengths. Each oil comes from state-of-the-art facilities for a high-potency and ultra-pure CBD product blended with the critical terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids you want in CBD oil.

CBDPure oils are unflavored, but they have a natural, earthy flavor that you can easily hide in your favorite beverage if it’s not pleasing.

Not only that, but being that this oil is only made with two ingredients — CBD extract and hemp seed oil — it’s one of the most pure on the market.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Manufactured in an FDA-registered and cGMP-compliant facility

90-day guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 2 fl oz bottle

Flavor : Unflavored

What Customers Say: Users of CBDPure oil are satisfied with its calming effects and ability to ease minor pain. People also feel the price is fair for the size bottle, which is twice the size of most CBD oils.

Best Original Formula: BATCH Original CBD Oil Tincture

BATCH

The Original CBD from BATCH is the company’s most popular CBD oil tincture. It’s a highly effective, all-purpose CBD that you can use on stress-filled days or when you want to unwind at the end of the day without feeling drowsy or sick the next day.

This mint-flavored oil contains organic hemp seed oil, raw hemp extract and a blend of other cannabinoids for ultimate relaxation.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25 percent

Made with Wisconsin-grown hemp

Non-GMO

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum CBD

Size : 1 fl oz

Flavor : Mint

What Customers Say: Many users of the BATCH CBD oil say they depend on this product to alleviate anxiety and wind down before bed. Customers say they have consistent experiences daily and feel it’s something they can rely on when they need help decompressing after a long day.

CBDistillery

CBD should be as enjoyable as snacking on your favorite candy, so we loved the berry-flavored CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+ gummies. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 5mg of THC, providing a natural solution for easing anxiety symptoms.

These edibles come from clean ingredients and USA-grown hemp and are rigorously tested for quality assurance.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Made with US-grown hemp

Only contains clean ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum gummies

Size : 30-count container

Flavor : Berry

What Customers Say: Users say these gummies are their go-to for days they need to mellow their mood. Customers say these gummies not only help them relax, but they also have fair pricing and prompt delivery.

How We Picked The Best CBD for Anxiety

There’s much to consider when deciding which CBD products are the best for anxiety. A few of our top pieces of information to dissect include a company’s production process, reviews and ingredients.

Production Process

A company’s production process is how they get the CBD from the hemp plant. The most common method is CO2 extraction, a clean, safe and efficient way to collect CBD using carbon dioxide. CBD that is CO2 extracted needs little to no post-processing, meaning it’s less likely to contain toxic solvents and other harmful substances.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are one of the primary things we look at when choosing which CBD products to feature. CBD works differently for everyone; verified customer reviews tell us if CBD products live up to the brand’s claims. We want to see that the majority of users are feeling calmness as well as other benefits they may experience.

Reviews also let us know how well a company operates. We want to promote companies with good return policies and helpful customer service. We also like seeing brands with quick and reliable delivery.

Quality Ingredients

Like any supplement you’re putting into your body, you want to ensure companies make their products with quality ingredients. We look for brands that use all-natural and clean ingredients instead of synthetic or filler ingredients. We also like to see products using USA-grown hemp.

Third-party testing is also an essential part of ensuring quality ingredients. When a brand sends its product to a third-party lab, it tests the product to ensure it contains what it says it has. Testing ensures the potency and checks for heavy metals, pesticides and other toxic ingredients you wouldn’t want in a CBD product.

What to Look For When Buying CBD Products

If you’re new to shopping for CBD, there are a few things you’ll want to consider when deciding which products to try.

Potency

The potency refers to how much CBD there is per serving. A good starting place is 10 to 15 mg of CBD per serving. If you’re not feeling the desired results, you can increase your dosage by 5mg until you feel calm and relaxed. It can take up to an hour to feel the effects, so let your body adjust before taking more.

It is important to note that taking a full-spectrum CBD product with added THC may need less CBD per serving to feel the effects. You may only need 5 to 10 mg of CBD per serving if your product has THC. Also, understand that THC does cause a high and may result in drowsiness.

Form

There are different ways to take CBD. Most forms provide similar results and it’s usually about preference. Oils and tinctures tend to work faster, but they can be harder to dose, which may not suit you if you’re sensitive to CBD. Gummies, edibles and capsules all have a pre-measured amount of CBD per unit, but some people don’t enjoy the taste or don’t like swallowing whole pills. You can also find rubs, which work great for reducing pain and vapes or flower if you are a smoker.

Price

CBD products can be expensive, especially if you’re taking them daily. As you’re trying new products and learning which works best for you, look for companies that offer a money-back guarantee. Return policies make it easier for you to test products and find the right fit without worrying about wasting money on the ones that don’t provide the desired results.

Once you find a CBD product you like, sign up for a subscription if the company offers one. Subscriptions allow you to save anywhere from 10 to 30 percent on the product. Many subscriptions also offer free shipping and have reoccurring delivery, so you’ll always have your favorite CBD product in stock at home.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of the many active ingredients found in hemp plants. Unlike THC, also a compound found in hemp, CBD does not cause a high and is not known to have any addictive qualities. CBD is generally well-tolerated by people and is typically used to ease anxiety symptoms, minor pain relief and stress. It may also improve sleep and overall wellness.

Types of CBD

You may notice products labeled as isolate, broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD when shopping for CBD, referring to the type of CBD used in the product.

Isolate is the purest form of CBD. If a product is CBD isolate, that means it doesn’t contain any other hemp compounds, including THC.

Full-spectrum contains CBD and additional hemp compounds, including THC, terpenes, flavonoids and essential oils.

Broad-spectrum is similar to full-spectrum, except it undergoes an additional extraction process to remove THC.

Forms of CBD

There are many forms of CBD and sometimes it’s fun to have different options, especially as you’re exploring the benefits of CBD. Below are a few of the most popular CBD forms.

Edibles/gummies : Edibles are CBD-infused candies or gummies with a pre-measured amount of CBD per edible. They’re often flavored to taste like candy and many people enjoy them because they’re discrete and easy to take on the go.

Oils : CBD oils often work faster than other types of CBD and allow you to determine the amount of CBD you want per dose. Put the oil directly under the tongue or mix it into coffee, tea, or a smoothie.

Topicals : People tend to use topicals to relieve pain or reduce inflammation. A topical is a CBD-infused lotion, rub, or gel you can massage into the skin wherever you feel discomfort.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Most people can tolerate CBD well, but like any product to help anxiety symptoms, using CBD may lead to side effects. Some of the most common side effects associated with CBD include:

Dry mouth

Changes in alertness

Diarrhea

Decreased appetite

Mood swings

These side effects often disappear once you stop taking CBD or decrease your dosage. If side effects persist, talk to your doctor to ensure there’s not an underlying health concern.

In rare cases, CBD can cause liver injuries and affect the effectiveness of other medications, such as blood thinners, leading to more severe side effects. The Federal Drug and Food Administration also recommends not taking CBD with alcohol or other drugs that slow brain activity.

FAQs

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD will not make you high. Even though CBD comes from hemp, it does not cause a euphoric or high like THC. However, many CBD products geared toward stress and anxiety contain small amounts of THC, which will cause a high, so always read the container for ingredients if that’s something you want to avoid.

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is federally legal in the United States. In 2018, CBD hemp-derived products were no longer considered a controlled substance and are now permitted. However, states have different laws regarding the sale and use of CBD, so it’s always a good idea to research laws specific to your state before using CBD.

How much CBD should I take?

Most brands suggest taking 15 to 50mg of CBD daily, depending on your symptoms. Studies show that a person can tolerate up to 1,500mg of CBD daily. However, 1,500 is not a starting point and is unnecessary to relieve minor stress or anxiety. Everyone’s body is different and may react differently to CBD.

Always follow the recommended dosage instruction from the brands and stop usage if you experience any adverse side effects.

Can I take CBD every day?

Yes, it is safe and often recommended to take CBD daily. People often experience more effective results when taking CBD daily.

