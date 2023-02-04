Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In our increasingly fast-paced world, stress has become an unfortunate constant. But there are some natural solutions to our modern-day stress problems.

CBD has picked up a reputation for helping people naturally relax — and happily, the rumors seem to be true. A number of studies have linked the hemp plant part with better sleep and lower anxiety, and it seems like the commercial market is starting to catch on.

But when looking for the best CBD oil for anxiety disorders or stress relief, there are a number of important factors you should keep in mind.

Best Calming CBD Products in 2023

The CBD market is filled with products promising the same thing. So how do you tell one apart from another?

The answer can be tricky. Unfortunately, CBD exists in a regulatory gray area, allowing many brands to make misleading claims about their product. But zeroing in on some of the small print can help separate the good-faith businesses from the rest of the pack.

To help make your search for stress relief as relaxing as possible, we’ve taken the liberty of putting together a list of these above-board sellers, who make some of the best — and safest — approved nonprescription CBD products on the market that may relieve anxiety symptoms, including:

Keep reading to see how we put this list together, what it was about these brands in particular that we liked, and to find out more about how CBD can help you relax.

Best Overall CBD for Calming: Green Roads CBD Relax Bears

Green Roads

Pros:

Pharmacist-formulated

Comes in two strengths

Good Manufacturing Practices-certified

Cons:

Not vegan-friendly

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Strength: 10 mg or 25 mg CBD/bear

Recommended Use: Take 1–3 gummies daily

Overview: Those looking to add something tasty to the way they calm down can look no further.

With their Relax Bears, Green Roads is looking out for their sweet-toothed customers, coming up with a concoction that tastes as good as it makes you feel.

That’s thanks in no small part to the high quality of the CBD involved, which is sourced from domestic-based farms, extracted in labs that adhere to strict Good Manufacturing Practices regulations and put through the rigors of lab tests conducted by a third party to further ensure the quality and safety of the mix.

Plus, the sweet & sour product is full of fun, coming in shapes, colors and flavors that are as delicious as they look. The palette spans the gamut, with fans of every flavor from blue raspberry to lemon, cherry, apple and orange having something to look forward to.

What People Love: People loved the overall whimsy this product brought to the table, getting their serious stress relief from a bunch of fun, colorful and tasty gummies.

Best Option with Kava Root: CBDistillery Calm Synergy Kava Root Capsules

CBDistillery

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

All-natural farming practices

Non-GMO

Cons:

No shipping deals

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 30mg CBD & 400 mg kava root extract/capsule

Recommended Use: Take one capsule orally, 1–2 times per day

Overview: If you’re simply here to find out how to relax, this product will get you there quickly — and safely.

As a whole, CBDistillery is a long-trusted company in the CBD world, known for their quality sourcing of hemp from all-natural farms, their careful extraction methods, and their safety protocol, which includes having each batch of their CBD oil tested by a third-party lab before adding it to any of their products.

But the company goes above and beyond when it comes to this calming capsule, adding 400mg of Kava root to the mix. Technically a member of the pepper family, this South Pacific-based root has been used in folk medicine for centuries to help bring about a sense of peace and relaxation.

What People Love: Users were thrilled with the effectiveness of this product, saying it made the perfect nightcap for their busy days. Taking one or two capsules before bedtime helped ensure them a full night’s sleep.

Best CBD Bath Bomb for Calming: Extract Labs Serenity CBD Bath Bomb

Extract Labs

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Good Manufacturing Practices-certified

Certified-organic ingredients

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Strength: 50 mg CBD/bath bomb

Recommended Use: Drop one bath bomb in hot or warm bath

Overview: Taking a bath has long been looked at as a way to promote relaxation. But Extract Labs’ Serenity CBD Bath Bomb really ups the calming ante.

This all-natural product is made entirely from ingredients that could be made from the garden, including its CBD isolate, which is derived from certified-organic crops. But that’s not the only ingredient responsible for spreading a sense of calm.

Extract Labs also adds a proprietary mix of essential oils, herbs and flower essence to the mix, to make up a dreamy, sweet-smelling invitation to relaxation. But the most serene part of all? The whole thing is tested by a third-party lab, to ensure it’s the safest escape you can get.

What People Love: Who doesn’t love a relaxing bath? The customers who ordered this product were crazy about the way it added to their relaxing routine, praising everything from the sweet smell to the silky feel this product added to their soak.

Best CBD Oil for Calming: Cornbread Hemp Distilled USDA Organic CBD Oil

Cornbread Hemp

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Third-party tested

Domestically-sourced hemp

Cons:

One flavor option (unflavored)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 25mg CBD/serving

Recommended Use: Take one dropper-full once a day

Overview: CBD oils offer a number of benefits for those looking to feel more relaxed quickly.

Taking CBD sublingually — that is, under the tongue — is one of the fastest ways to feel its effects. And Cornbread’s potent, carefully-crafted formula will ensure those effects are exactly what you’re looking for.

The company crafts its CBD from cultivated crops containing hemp that meets impressive qualifications to be USDA-certified organic. From that solid base, the company then carefully extracts the parts it needs, and puts the whole thing into a mix that’s examined by a third-party lab before making it to the shelves.

Still, Cornbread doesn’t hold anything back for its CBD oil, adding plenty of THC to the mix. The overall effect can offer powerful relief, but may be a bit much for beginners.

What People Love: Users loved the simplicity of this formula — nothing but CBD and a carrier oil, and how that allowed them to take it in any number of ways, to find the relaxation they’re looking for.

Best for Increasing Serotonin: Just Live Calm CBD Gummies

Just Live

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 25 mg CBD/gummy

Recommended Use: Take 1 gummy 30 minutes before wanting to feel its effect

Overview: Ingesting CBD has its own range of benefits. While this method typically takes longer to kick in, its effects are generally felt for longer, which can be perfect if you’re looking for something that will give you a prolonged sense of chill.

And that’s just what Just Live has to offer with its Calm Gummies, plus a tasty kiwi-watermelon flavor derived from all-natural ingredients.

Plus, the company has some serious science up its sleeve, employing the use of the amino acid 5-Hydroxytryptophan. The chemical compound is a byproduct of tryptophan, well known by any fan of Thanksgiving dinner as the chemical that makes us all sleepy after too much turkey.

Combined with the calming powers of high-quality CBD, the chemicals work together to help gently guide users into dreamland.

What People Love: Users loved taking this gummy to help them easily and naturally fall asleep, though a number also reported feeling just as great away from bedtime, with these gummies simply providing a prolonged sense of calm.

Raw Botanics

Pros:

Organically-grown, domestically-sourced hemp

Ethically-sourced ingredients

Gluten-free, Keto- & Paleo-friendly

Cons:

Free shipping only starts after $100

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 25 mg CBD/softgel

Recommended Use: Take 1 softgel with food and water daily

Overview: If you’re looking specifically for help with calming down those anxious thoughts, this formula will give you little to worry about.

The Raw Botanicals utilizes a thoughtfully-crafted cocktail of all-natural ingredients that are known to help reduce anxiety and bring on a sense of calm. And their CBD—which is derived from organically-grown hemp and third-party lab tested to ensure quality—is only the start.

The company also adds Ashwagandha to the mix, an herb that’s long been favored in India and other parts of Asia for its uncanny ability to help the mind and body settle into a restful state of stasis.

And the namesake Lion’s Mane has also been used in folk medicine for hundreds, or possibly even thousands, of years, thanks to its ability to help increase focus while maintaining a calm mind.

What People Love: People loved the clever and thoughtful use of the botanical boosters in this product, and the overall sense they worked to help create, which many reported as a cruisy chill.

Best Non-CBD Capsules for Sleep: Natural Stacks GABA Brain Food

Natural Stacks

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Good Manufacturing Practices-certified

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

Doesn’t contain CBD (if that’s what you’re looking for)

Specs:

Spectrum: n/a

Strength: 633 mg of GABA

Recommended Use: 1–3 capsules as needed

Overview: For many people, the allure of using natural supplements is that they achieve their desired effect by helping the body help itself. And that goes double for Natural Stacks’ GABA Brain Food capsules.

The formula utilizes a clever mix of botanical compounds to help the brain not only create, but sustain, more GABA wave activity. This naturally-occurring process is how the brain keeps the body’s excitement levels in check, ensuring the body can calm down enough to get to sleep.

Still, GABA can be tricky to work with. The calming compound is designed to “self-inhibit,” meaning the brain will eliminate any amount of GABA it perceives as “extra.” But Natural Stacks takes care to utilize safe and all-natural ingredients proven to help the brain absorb more of this essential neurotransmitter, and send users on their way to gentle, all-natural sleep.

What People Love: Customers were thrilled with this sleep-inducing supplement, as — unlike many others on the market — it does its job safely and naturally, without any potentially habit-forming substances.

Best High Potency Option: Absolute Nature CBD Liquid Oil Softgels

Absolute Nature

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Good Manufacturing Practices-certified

Organically-grown hemp

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 30 mg CBD/soft gel

Recommended Use: Take 1 soft gel daily

Overview: Part-CBD oil, part-CBD capsule, these softgels provide the best of many worlds for users looking for quick, safe and easy ways to bring more relaxation into their lives.

The pre-measured formula in each capsule allows users to dose with confidence, but still retain all the benefits of CBD oil, which is generally considered the purest way to take CBD.

Plus, Absolute Nature sticks close to its name, ensuring these products are as all-natural as possible. To follow up on that promise, the company utilizes Colorado farms that follow organic growing practices and take a light touch when it comes to processing.

Still, the overall product remains safe as ever, thanks to the GMP-certified facility the company uses, and Absolute Nature provides third-party lab test results to prove it.

What People Love: Customers were grateful for these calming softgels, thanking the formula for helping relieve anxiety and even easing post-exercise stress on their physical body.

Best Calming Bath Soak: Mission Farms Relax CBD Bath Soak

Mission Farms

Pros:

Organic, all-natural ingredients

Enhanced with vitamins and minerals

Helps relax tense muscles

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 175 mg CBD/bag

Recommended Use: Add several scoops of bath soak to hot water

Overview: Hard days happen. But when they do, there’s nothing quite like a nice, warm soak to sop up the stress.

With their Relax CBD Bath Soak, Mission Farms looks to enhance the relief that soak can bring, thanks to a formula that’s stacked with all-natural aid for winding down.

The company enlists known relaxing botanicals such as ylang ylang, which has been linked to stress relief through its terpenes Linalool and Beta Caryophyllene, and grapefruit, which helps induce not just relaxation but an uplifting feeling through its citrusy smell.

That’s of course to say nothing of the full-spectrum CBD the company calls in, to add its muscle- and joint-relieving prowess to the mix. And these powers are only enhanced by the company’s fresh, raw goat milk base, which actually works to help the skin absorb even more of these helpful compounds.

What People Love: Customers said they would never leave these baths if they could, but remarked that once they did, both their body and their mind felt relieved, relaxed, and ready to start fresh.

Best Daily Gummy: Spyglass VarinEx THCV Gummies

Spyglass

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Proprietary blend of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes

Formulated to take throughout the day

Cons:

Cannot be shipped to certain states

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 30 mg CBD/gummy

Recommended Use: Take ½–1 gummy every 6 hours

Overview: Many people prefer their CBD in gummy form as it’s easy to add this pre-measured mixture into their daily vitamin routine. And VarinEX’s THCV+ Gummy offers the best of both worlds.

At 30mg per gummy, the product includes a healthy dose of CBD to help you stay calm and focused throughout the day. But the company goes even further to make this a truly daily formula, enhancing their product with vitamins B, C, and E, as well as Elderberry extract, which has been linked to building a stronger immune system.

Plus, the entire formula is third-party lab tested, to ensure it’s safe enough to take on a regular basis. All told, the mix is formulated not just to help you stay calm and relaxed but give you the quiet focus to power through your day.

What People Love: People loved how this product allowed them to slim down their medicine cabinets, adding a number of daily vitamin boosters to their CBD to create something of a one-stop-shop for daily wellness.

How We Chose Our Winners

Even though CBD has been on the market for several years, shopping for the stuff can still be overwhelming.

The sheer number of CBD products on the shelves today is incredibly large, with more coming out all the time. The science behind the chemical compound is still emerging, with explanations that can be contradicting or difficult to understand.

And the natural supplement lives in a regulatory grey area, offering the opportunity for less-than-sincere brands to make any number of less-than-scientific claims about their products.

That’s why it’s important to keep several factors in mind when shopping around for the best CBD products.

Ingredient Integrity

A good product has never been made from bad ingredients. And that kind of quality is especially important when it comes to products used as health supplements.

That’s why the ingredients label should never be dismissed.

What we love to see are products made from ingredients that are not only safe, but backed by science. And it’s especially nice when a majority — or even all — of these ingredients are all-natural or organic in origin.

Quality Sourcing and Processing

Still, we admit that there is one ingredient in particular we may pay especially close attention to: CBD.

The hemp plant part isn’t just the main ingredient in these products, but likely one of the most sensitive elements on any ingredients list. That’s thanks to the hemp plant itself, which is known among the plant kingdom for its particularly absorptive roots that are just as keen to soak up nutrients as they are noxious chemicals.

If companies aren’t careful, these types of toxins can even make their way into the final product. That’s why any USDA organic certifications, or mentions of working with domestic or organic farms can go a long way in the CBD industry.

But the farm isn’t the only place where hemp can get tainted.

When CBD is processed from the hemp plant, it can also potentially be exposed to additional toxins. So certain methods are preferred in this case too, including the industry standard CO2 extraction, which is known for its overall cleanliness and safety.

Efficiency

When you’re using CBD to relax, the last thing you want to stress about is whether or not that product will work. Enter: The importance of efficacy.

It’s an unfortunate truth that companies within the CBD realm can make any number of misleading claims, thanks in large part to the under-regulation of the industry. But even a product that works perfectly can be unpredictable from human to human, as individual physiologies can make a big difference on how CBD is felt and experienced.

To help suss out the situation, we turn to the people to fill in the blanks, taking any comments or reviews about the product to heart to help determine an average range of trustworthiness.

Test Results

But there are other ways to hold a company to its word.

Science makes a much harder-to-manipulate indicator of a product’s safety and efficiency than word of mouth.

A number of lab tests have been developed to help determine everything, from the quality of a CBD product to its potency, and its overall safety.

Still, these tests aren’t required yet in the industry. So when a company posts lab test results, they’re going above and beyond their legal requirements – a good sign of good faith and general indicator of a company’s trustworthiness.

When those results are turned in by a third-party lab, which brings a more objective eye to the situation, it’s an even better sign.

Mission-Driven Brands

On the other side of the coin are companies looking to take advantage of a growing trend, and build up some cash quickly on a shoddy product. So to determine how trustworthy a brand can be, it is sometimes helpful to take a deeper look at the overall ethos of the company.

Generally, brands who want to do good are on a mission, which they’ll state clearly on their website. And aside from giving the world an all-natural way to relax, many CBD companies strive to give back in other ways, including through funding research, making charitable donations, or offering discounts for special interest groups.

Intention can tell a lot about a person or corporation, and those who show the desire to help people and the planet are more likely to be in this business for all the right reasons.

What Is CBD?

CBD — otherwise known as cannabidiol — is a chemical compound found in the hemp plant, otherwise known as cannabis sativa. It’s officially categorized as a cannabinoid, which is an element that helps make up the cellular structure of plants.

Along with other plant parts called flavonoids and terpenes, the trio of chemicals help dictate and create the overall qualities of the cannabis plant, producing the taste, scent, and structure of each particular strain.

All plants have cannabinoids, but when hemp derived CBD products in particular are ingested by humans, it’s been discovered to interact with a specific network of sensors spread throughout the body. First found in the 1990s — long after the discovery of cannabis and cannabinoids — this structure was named the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS has an interesting and unique role in the body, utilizing its wide-spread sensors to help keep the things in a state of internal stasis. These sensors will go off if they detect any type of imbalances, including lopsided hormone levels or if any fluids are discovered to be off-kilter. With the message then delivered through the ECS to the brain, the body can then send out whichever chemicals are needed to properly recalibrate.

Scientists are still figuring out the specifics of how this system works, but many studies have drawn a specific connection between the ECS and CBD, with best estimates guessing that the chemical compound helps keep the system stay fine-tuned, and keep the body in a happy, balanced place, from the inside out.

Types of CBD

That type of product may sound like a silver bullet, but there are actually several different types of CBD, which all impact the body slightly differently.

These differences, however, are primarily manmade, having to do with the way the chemical is processed, and how much of the hemp plant ultimately makes its way into a CBD product.

Isolate

CBD isolate brings the hemp plant formula to its purest form, including nothing but the actual CBD itself

That means, when the hemp plant is processed to make these products, all other cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes are removed from the mix, letting the CBD itself stand alone.

Many people may prefer CBD isolate if they’re worried about putting any THC into their system, or if they have other sensitivities that may make it unsafe to consume hemp byproducts.

Full Spectrum

On the other hand, there’s full-spectrum CBD, which leaves in every part of the hemp plant. That would include all the flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids the plant has to offer, among them the notorious THC, better known as the chemical compound in marijuana that gets people high.

Still, the government sets a limit on how much THC can be legally included in CBD products, with the final result — 0.3% — falling far, far short of the amount it would take someone to get high. Some people do report feeling a slight sense of euphoria, or a small body high, from using full spectrum products, however.

Broad Spectrum

Splitting the difference between these two extremes is broad-spectrum CBD. This specific type of mix attempts to have the best of both worlds, blending all the hemp plant’s chemical compounds together, with the exception of THC.

But if companies are going to remove THC anyway, why would they bother keeping the rest?

The answer lies in what many experts refer to as the entourage effect.

The idea explains that the overall effect of CBD is heightened when all of the hemp plant’s parts are present, allowing the group to work together in ways we don’t yet fully understand but that make the overall product more potent.

While yet to be conclusively proven, and technically still just a theory, the entourage effect is believed by many within the scientific community to be real.

How to Take CBD

While taking CBD of any variety has a number of benefits, the sheer volume of CBD products out there and conflicting information about how they work can make the process equally as intimidating.

Still, there are some tried and true tricks to get the best—and most calming—experience out of your CBD product as possible, whether you’re familiar with the concept or brand new to the idea.

Determine a Delivery Method

The way you consume your CBD can make a big difference in how you experience it.

Many people prefer CBD tinctures, as this option has a number of benefits.

Using a dropper to take the substance sublingually—or, under the tongue—is typically the fastest way to feel results, and those effects will be some of the most potent to boot. That’s because CBD can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream this way, allowing it to maintain the highest amount of bioavailability, while letting it circulate through the body in a manner of minutes.

CBD tinctures also have the added advantage of versatility, with the droppers good for adding a dose of cannabidiol to everything from coffee and tea to smoothies and yogurt.

Still, when you ingest CBD in this way, or eat it as part of a gummy, soft gel, or capsule, it will take longer for the chemical compound to take full effect. Orally ingested CBD must pass through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream, which can take as long as 2 hours to complete, and knock out a big percentage of usable CBD along the way.

But this method isn’t without its upshots. Ingested CBD typically has the longest lasting power, with effects undergoing a low and slow release. Many people also enjoy the taste of CBD gummies, and their pre-measured ingredients can make dosing more straightforward.

If you have sore muscles, stiff joints, or skin problems, you’ll likely be more interested in a CBD topical. When added into lotions, salves, creams, gels, bath bombs, and other skincare products, CBD can penetrate the skin to sink into any particularly impacted areas for help.

Though, topicals don’t get too much further than skin deep, so their range of effectiveness is limited, effectively rendering them a spot treatment.

Finally, it’s also possible to smoke CBD, either through a GMO flower or through a vape. This method is just as fast and possibly even more potent than taking the substance sublingually, though the long-term effects of smoking CBD oil is still being studied, and has so far returned some troubling results.

Set Your Dose

Once you determine the delivery method you prefer, it becomes imperative to figure out the appropriate dose for you, though this can be a confusing process, even for more experienced users.

CBD is almost always measured in the metric system, with products generally reporting CBD in milligrams, or milligrams per milliliter. Overall, anything up to 20 mg can be considered a beginner dose; 20-40 mg makes for a more intermediate amount; and 40 mg or higher leads to a more potent punch.

These ranges represent broad estimates, however, and it’s important to note that CBD impacts every individual differently, based on any number of factors. Someone’s height, weight, tolerance level, medical history, metabolic rate and even average diet can impact the effect CBD will have.

To help mitigate the risk, it may be best to start by following the dosing instructions provided by the company. If you’re new to taking CBD, you may even want to cut that recommended dose in half, to see how the product impacts your body. Try this measurement out for a few weeks before you start slowly working your way up to a full recommended dose.

Know What to Expect

Understanding what CBD is supposed to feel like will also help you zero in on just the right dose.

That is to say, CBD does not make you feel high, in the sense many people associate with marijuana.

Some people report a small body high, or slight sense of euphoria after taking CBD. And some say they don’t feel the product at all. But the idea that CBD creates an instant, and instantly recognizable, high is one of the biggest misconceptions about how CBD works.

Rather than trigger psychoactive changes in perception, which is how marijuana produces that feeling, CBD works directly with the endocannabinoid system. This series of sensors helps the body maintain a sense of internal stasis — something the brain likes, and rewards the body for with small doses of feel-good chemicals, which is what many people experience as the “high” associated with CBD.

This effect can sometimes be felt within minutes, especially when using sublingual dosing methods, but CBD also typically works better after building up in the system, a process that can take as long as 3 weeks.

FAQs

CBD products are still relatively new on the market, and with the emerging — and sometimes confusing — science and legal grey areas surrounding them, these items may inspire a number of different questions.

Is CBD legal?

Many people are curious about this question, and the answer is: It depends where you are.

The hemp plant was opened up for broader use in the 2018 Farm Bill, including its availability in commercially-sold products. Still, that legislation kept in place the option for each state to create its own laws and restrictions around the chemical compound.

Online tools, like this frequently updated map, can help you keep track of how those regional rules may impact you.

How do I take CBD?

Aside from the tips listed above, the best way to take CBD doses is with patience, especially if you’re new to the practice. It could take a few hours for a single dose of CBD to work, and as long as a few weeks for enough of the chemical to build up in your system to bring on more lasting effects.

Utilizing a company’s guidelines for dosing is generally a good place to start. You may even want to channel more patience, and cut that recommendation in half for the first few weeks you’re trying the product out.

Most reputable companies will have detailed instructions on how to best use their product. But for further questions, you can—and should—always consult your physician.

Will CBD make me high?

Again, this is the answer most people are looking for when it comes to CBD. And the answer is no — at least, not in the way you may think.

CBD is not a psychoactive substance. Instead, it works directly within the body, helping it achieve a state of inner-balance.

The slight euphoria or body high many people associate with the substance is a byproduct of this result. The brain appreciates when the body is in balance, and sends small trickles of feel-good chemicals down as a reward, which is most likely what you’re feeling if CBD is getting you “high.”

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

Strictly speaking, it is possible for CBD to show up on a drug test, but the odds of that happening are extremely low.

To start, only full-spectrum CBD includes any THC at all. Broad spectrum or isolate should have no trace of the chemical compound.

But even for full-spectrum formulas, the government has set a legal limit on the amount of THC that can be included, which tops out at 0.3%.

That amount is barely enough to produce an effect on the mind, let alone show up on a drug test. Though, if taken in large enough quantities, for a consistent enough period of time, it may be possible for enough THC to build up in the body this way and show up on a drug test.

Does CBD work for treating anxiety?

While CBD has been linked to helping ease some symptoms associated with general stress, post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety disorders, it shouldn’t be used in treating anxiety without the supervision and advice of a medical professional.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for ways to keep stress at bay, help with symptoms as a result of various anxiety disorders or get through your day with a feeling of focused calm, CBD may be the right move for you.

The all-natural product has a number of all-star qualities that a growing number of customers are incorporating into their daily routine.

Just remember: The market can be a misleading place, so keep an eye out for the marks of a well-made and well-intended product.

But in this case, a little bit of work