It’s game time! Many celebrities, including actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and designer Peter Dundas, flocked to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, where the L.A. Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether stars attended for the big game, delicious food or star-studded halftime show, the football field was definitely the place to be on Sunday, February 13.

The Rams are now the second team in NFL history to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history as the first team.

The game is sure to be one for the books. The Bengals are ready to play their hearts out after an amazing comeback. Just two years ago, the Ohio-based team was considered the worst in the league.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hopes to make his home state “proud.”

“Growing up, it was all Steelers and Browns. There were Bengals fans here and there that were kind of made fun of,” he explained to local outlet WLWT5 on February 7. “I think the team, we’re excited to put a product on the field that the fans are proud of and gives them bragging rights and I’m excited to give that to them.”

As for Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback, he admitted going to the Super Bowl has been a “long time coming” for the west coast team.

“[I’ve] spent a lot of years in this league and I’ve loved every minute of it. I feel blessed to be able to play in this league for as long as I have but I sure am happy for this opportunity for not only myself but, really, so many guys in that locker room that deserve this, too,” the athlete said after defeating the San Francisco 49ers. “And that’s what it is, it’s an opportunity to go out there and win another one.”

While some celebs are known to be huge football fans, there was plenty more to do at SoFi Stadium with the anticipation of the 2022 halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to appear on stage during the big performance.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement when the performance lineup was announced, calling the upcoming show an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

In addition, Eminem will reportedly make history by bringing out the first deaf artists to perform during the big game. Detroit rappers Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe, both of whom are deaf, will join the “Real Slim Shady” artist on stage, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Eminem previously went viral in 2018 after an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter performed alongside the artist at a music festival in Delaware. Her fast-paced interpretation to “Rap God,” which holds the Guiness World Record for the most words in a song at 1,560, was incredible to watch.

