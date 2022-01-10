Celebrities React Bob Saget Death Candace Cameron Bure Jodie Sweetin Andrea Barber

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Comedian Bob Saget After His Sudden Death

Updated: Jan 10, 2022 12:54 pm·
Following the unexpected death of beloved actor Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and Fuller House, on January 9, his fellow celebrities and costars took to social media to pay tribute.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room while on tour in Florida on January 9. He was 65 years old. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was born on May 17, 1956, in Philadelphia. He got his big break in Hollywood when he was cast as Danny Tanner, a recently widowed father of three on the beloved sitcom Full House, in 1987 which ran until 1995. He also served as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Keep scrolling below to see the touching tributes pouring in for the late comedian.

