Welcome to the World! Meet All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

Welcome to the world, little ones! It may be early on in the year, but some of your favorite stars have already given birth in 2021.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, with husband Beau Clark at 6:57 p.m. on January 7.

Baby Hartford — whose middle names, Charlie and Rose, were chosen in honor of Beau’s father and Stassi’s grandmother, respectively — came into the world weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 19 inches long.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the couple said in a statement to People. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens … We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

But they’re not the only A-listers to become parents so far this year. Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with husband Carson McAllister on Instagram. She said the birth came “after a really hard 24-hour labor and an unexpected c-section.”

“We are all healthy and well. We are so grateful, and we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!” she added, alongside a black-and-white close-up of her hand holding the newborn’s.

She later revealed that their son, Kevin McCallister, is “named after his grandpa who sent him down to us,” adding that her little one was born on January 3 and weighed in at 7 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 21″ long.

Some fans, however, pointed out the tot’s moniker is the same as Macaulay Culkin‘s fictional character in the popular Christmas movie Home Alone. “Love the name! Don’t leave him home alone,” one fan mused via social media, while another added, “So cute! Please don’t forget to take him with you when you go on vacation!” and a third chimed in, “Whatever you do, don’t ever leave him home alone.”

As for who we can expect to give birth later this year? Well, Cole DeBoer‘s wife, Chelsea Houska, Mike Sorrentino‘s wife, Lauren Pesce, Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s wife, Lauren Burnham, and more are all currently pregnant!

