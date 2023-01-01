The new year has begun and some of our favorite celebrities are gearing up to give birth to their babies in 2023! We had an abundance of pregnancy announcements last year and these stars are ready to welcome their little ones.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa announced they were expecting baby No. 1 together via Instagram in July 2022. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the pair captioned the announcement.

The Selling Sunset realtor and Flip or Flop star shared their sweet surprise with a beachside photo shoot debuting Heather’s already growing baby bump. Tarek’s children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife, Christina Hall, were also a part of the beautiful occasion.

Heather, who is due to give birth early this year, previously told Life & Style about her baby plans with Tarek in September 2021. “You know, before I met Tarek and the kids, I actually never thought I would have children,” she admitted. “My heart has been so opened up to possibly having a baby.”

We got a ~big bang~ of a surprise in October 2022 when Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child together. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!

As the Ozark actor and The Big Bang Theory star patiently anticipate the arrival of their bundle of joy, the pair has posted an outpour of precious baby bump content. Kaley and Tom took advantage of the holiday season and captured heartwarming moments of their growing family.

The couple enjoyed a day at a pumpkin patch in October 2022 and shared photos of their eventful day. In the snapshots, Tom cradled a pumpkin while Kaley held her growing tummy. As Christmas approached, the Flight Attendant actress shared an Instagram video decorating their Christmas tree while she looked ravishing in a flowy floor length gown that draped over her bump. One thing is for sure, their daughter is going to be so loved by her parents!

Fans are eager for former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer to give birth to her son later this year with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Like the icon she is, KeKe announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in December 2022.

The Emmy nominee began her monologue by explaining how there were “some rumors going around” that she wanted to address.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she gushed as she unbuttoned her jacket to her show her baby bump in a very Beyoncé esque grand gesture.

Stay tuned to meet the celebrity babies born in 2023!