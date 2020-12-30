Onto the Next! These Celebrity Couples Called It Quits in 2020

Unfortunately, 2020 was a major year for celebrity breakups. From Scott Disick and Sofia Richie to Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, some of the sweetest A-list couples called it quits. While heartbreak in Hollywood is nothing new, there was a definite spike in 2020 — and the coronavirus pandemic might have just been to blame.

“One way to think about the COVID experience for couples is that it is a time of high stress that greatly changes our typical routines and social realities,” clinical psychologist and former associate professor at the University of Nevada Dr. Cortney S. Warren previously told Life & Style. “These current realities can place great strain on relationships. Financial concerns and differences in parenting strategies often top the list of stressors experienced by couples — even when we are not in the middle of a pandemic!”

According to Dr. Warren, the “lack of space and privacy can be a true challenge for many who are used to working away from home, having their own personal space and lives — at least during part of the day — from their spouse and children, who are usually in school — and have additional burdens of childcare, working from home and navigating scary social and medical realities relevant to life right now.”

While we can’t speak for all of the couples who split in 2020, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock seemingly falling under Dr. Warren’s quarantine analysis. The former American Idol winner “hated having to self-isolate” with Brandon, a source revealed to Life & Style in June 2020.

Kelly “took out her frustration” and “terrible mood” on Brandon during quarantine, forcing him to “get out of the house” and “escape her rants” as much as possible,” noted the insider. While the talent manager, who tied the knot with the “Miss Independent” artist in 2013, did “his best to keep the peace,” Kelly “couldn’t take it anymore.”

