Onto the Next! These Celebrity Couples Called It Quits in 2020

Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt

The makeup artist revealed in a YouTube video he is no longer dating his boyfriend of five years, Nathan Schwandt. “There’s no easy way to say this. We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated. I’m so sad,” he said on January 11. “Me and my soulmate are really going through it. Nathan was the only man that I have ever been in love with. I’m grateful for him, and I’ll be grateful until the day I die, because this was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed to full-on … he never cared about any of it, he just loved me for me.”