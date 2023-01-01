New year, new engagements! 2023 promises to have plenty of celebrity couples deciding that it’s time to tie the knot, with beautiful and memorable proposal moments.

After dating on-and-off for five years and sharing two children together, will rapper Travis Scott finally put a ring on girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s finger? The couple welcomed baby No. 2, a son, on February 2, 2022, adding to their family which already includes daughter Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018.

The “Sicko Mode” artist told Rolling Stone in 2018, “I need her with me to operate. She’s that one,” adding that Kylie is “the coolest motherf–cker of all time.” While the pair split in October 2019, they were happily back together by June 2021 and have been rock solid ever since.

While Kaley Cuoco said she wouldn’t wed again after two failed marriages, she’s found her forever partner with her boyfriend, fellow actor Tom Pelphrey. The pair is expecting their first child in 2023, and an engagement ring could come before the baby is born.

The Flight Attendant star has already made it known how deeply she loves the Ozark alum. “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways … Happy Birthday, baby! To know you is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!!” Kaley gushed in a July 2022 Instagram post about her beau.

Rihanna could become a first-time bride if boyfriend A$AP Rocky finally pops the question. The pair welcomed their first child, a son whose name has yet to be revealed, on May 13, 2022, after becoming a couple in 2020 following years of friendship.

Hopefully 2023 will see some engagement surprise twists, like the future bride asking for the future groom’s hand in marriage. That’s what former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin did when she proposed to boyfriend Thomas Jacobs. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram on May 29, 2022.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID ‘YES’!” the Minnesota native shared alongside a series of photos from the happy moment. “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive,” she added.

“The day of, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what every man feels like when he’s about to get down on one knee!'” Becca told E! News about proposing to Thomas. “You just live in this surreal dreamlike moment, and you want to make sure everything is perfect and that you say the right thing. And I blacked out,” she joked.

“I hope that other people can now feel empowered and say it’s okay to bend the rules and go outside of the norm and feel confident about it,” the reality star explained. “I hope, if anything, other women can see this and be like, ‘You know what, screw the norm. I’m gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that’s what feels right.'”