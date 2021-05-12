During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March 2021, Chrissy Teigen dished on the “strangest” place she’s had sex with her husband, John Legend, saying, “We’ve had some fun days.”

The Cravings author then clarified a past sexual encounter she had with the “All of Me” singer. “One time, at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at ‘that Obama thing,’ and that came out wrong,” she explained. “Because what I actually meant was, it was ‘that Obama thing,’ but it wasn’t with them or near them. It was the DNC [the Democratic National Convention], actually.” The model then proceeded to “fire off” a group of places they’ve hooked up, saying, “Fred Segal. Yeah, right in front of the juice bar. On a plane — not even private, James. Public!”

As for Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, she admitted that her children have “definitely” walked in on her getting down in the bedroom. “I won’t tell the story because I don’t want to put my kids on blast. I think I’m more scarred [than them] though,” she said on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast in November 2020. “Like, I’m more scarred for life than they are because I’m like, f–k, if they didn’t have questions before, I don’t know if they do. So, do I need to address them?”

