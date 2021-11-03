Celebrities Who Love to Bare It All in Nearly Nude Photos: Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and More

Comfortable in their own skin! Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski love to flaunt their figures in nearly nude photos. Many stars are no strangers to a naked selfie, and even Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has never let being topless stop her from running an errand.

“I like nudity,” Kim once told Love magazine, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not the only A-lister who feels her best baring it all.

“I used to love being naked,” model Cara Delevingne openly admitted in an interview with W magazine in 2014. “My parents would have to dress me because I’d just run around the supermarket and take off all my clothes. It was fun. Freedom. Liberation!”

Miley Cyrus agreed with the sentiment. “I don’t really stress too much about being out there. There’s nothing left to catch me doing. You want to hack my e-mail so you can find my nude pictures?” she once asked. “I’ll just f–king put them up.”

That being said, these women in Hollywood are owning their sexuality. Take, Megan Fox, for example. The Transformers actress opened up about the pressures of being considered a “sex symbol” while attending the 2021 Met Gala.

“I’m not afraid to be sexy,” the Jennifer’s Body star told Vogue‘s red carpet correspondent KeKe Palmer. “A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty … there’s nothing more dangerous than that. There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

“Instead of rejecting it, I’m happy to embrace it and go for the sexy. … We have a lot of power,” Megan continued, while encouraging all women to “embrace the fact that as the divine feminine.”

EmRata talked about society’s view of the female body during an interview with Allure in 2017. “It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts,” she admitted at the time. “That’s when I realized how f–ked our culture is. When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.”

From Kylie Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian and Nikki Bella, check out the gallery below to see more celebs enjoy baring it all.