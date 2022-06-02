MTV personality Chanel West Coast is pregnant! She revealed that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Dom Fenison.

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” the Ridiculousness star told E! News on Thursday, June 2. She added, “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.” Chanel said she’s still in her first trimester and has been dealing with nausea that comes with pregnancy.

Chanel — real name Chelsea Chanel Dudley — and handsome hunk Dom confirmed their romance exclusively to In Touch in February 2022. “He’s a really popular model,” Chanel dished, saying their relationship was “new,” even though the pair go way back. At the time, the MTV star said the two had “officially” been together for a few months.

“We’ve known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship ‘cause I was in her new music video for ‘Vinyl,’” Dom recalled, referring to Chanel’s single, which she dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Chanel is incredibly excited about raising a child with her boyfriend. “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she shared with E!. “Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed, and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

The baby news came as a surprise to the couple, as the pregnancy left Chanel “in shock.” But she can’t wait to see what the future holds for her little one.

“I really hope that my child goes for their dreams and follows their heart and doesn’t let any of the materialistic stuff get to them,” she told the site, adding, “I really want to raise a child that’s down to earth and humble and just appreciates life to the fullest.”

Fans can get their first look at Chanel’s baby bump when she attends the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5.