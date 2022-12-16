Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson is fashionable both on and off screen! The reporter posts photos wearing chic bikinis and trendy swimsuits when she is not tackling the latest sports news.

Charissa, who hosts the “Calm Down” podcast with Erin Andrews, has become one of the most beloved sportscasters on television since beginning her career in the mid-2000s. After covering college sports on Big Ten Network, she became an NFL sideline reporter in 2008. Her increasing popularity led her to cover the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games and later the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The Washington native started working for ESPN in 2011, hosting the Numbers Never Lie series. Over the years, the SportsNation host has become a mainstay on several major networks, including Fox Sports 1 and Amazon Prime. On top of her career on TV, Charissa founded the interior design firm House & Home. Though she’s got a jam-packed schedule, the TV personality always squeezes in time to focus on self-care.

“My No. 1 beauty tip is: Shower before you go to bed,” she told Extra in September 2014 while serving as a host of the program. “Anyone that knows me will attest to the fact I shower an obscene amount of times … at least three times a day. Most importantly, at the end of the day, wash your makeup off, a clean face and lots of moisturizer.”

Charissa loves hitting the beach in her free time, which is apparent from all of her fabulous oceanfront pictures shared on Instagram. Whether she’s sitting with her toes in the sand or at the news desk, the fashionista’s beauty routine largely remains the same.

“Sunscreen. Sunscreen. Sunscreen,” she stressed during a January 2015 interview with Allure about her best beauty advice. “Also, drink a lot of water. After my long hours of work, I love to come home to a glass of red wine, so I have to drink a ton of water to keep my skin hydrated.”

Fans can’t get enough of Charissa’s glowing skin and bikini looks. She’s documented her travels from Italy to the Bahamas and the California beaches and shared details about the flattering silhouettes she wore while vacationing. The Ultimate Beastmaster host also revealed the secret to maintaining her bikini body — yoga and running.

“I always said this about running: All you need is a pair of sneakers,” she told New Beauty in August 2021. “Being able to put on shoes and get outside the walls of your home was a good escape during COVID — so even with the closing down of gyms and the yoga studio, there’s still always the outdoors.”

