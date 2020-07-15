Charlize Theron Is an Amazing Mother to Her 2 Daughters Jackson and August! Get to Know Them

She may be one of the most sought after actors on the planet, but Charlize Theron is a lot more than just someone we see on the big screen time and time again — she’s also an incredible mother to two wonderful kids, Jackson and August.

In March 2012, the Oscar winner welcomed her first child, daughter Jackson, then three years after that, she expanded her family when the actress became a mom to her second daughter August. Charlize is currently raising her two little ones on her own — however, she has made it clear that motherhood is something she has been thinking about for quite some time.

“The one thing that I realized when I chose to become a mother — and then I got to experience it — was the power, and how empowering it was that I had the choice in when that was happening in my life,” she revealed on W magazine’s “Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg“ podcast.

While the Monster star has admitted to having “bad days” as a parent, and even making “mistakes,” Charlize is grateful that her mother, Gerda Maritz, is around to help.

“I knew that I would [need] to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent,” the Atomic Blonde star previously told Elle. “To not acknowledge her in coparenting would be a lie. I’m so lucky to have that.”

A few years after raising her kids on her own, Charlize found out her eldest child is transgender. During an interview with Daily Mail, she recalled a time Jackson looked her in the eyes and said, “‘I am not a boy'”

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive … They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” she explained.

It is clear that Charlize is a fantastic mother.

Scroll below to meet Charlize’s children!