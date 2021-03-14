Texting with bae! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) exclusively reveals to In Touch that her text message thread with husband Cole DeBoer is all about them messing with each other.

“I feel like most of our texts exchange are just us, like, giving each other s—t about the kids or something,” she explains, before noting everything else in their thread is photos of their little ones. The happy couple shares 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and baby girl Walker, who was born in January 2021. Chelsea is also mother to 11-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind.

“Oh, this is cute! This morning he took the kids. He wanted to get a new pair of cowboy boots, Cole did, and he took the kids to get Cowboy boots and so he sent me this picture of the kids trying on their cowboy boots and he was approving his Cowboy boots,” the 16 and Pregnant alum recalls, adding that another time Cole sent her “a picture of the kiddos outside and commented it was ‘pure evil’ because they were being turds.”

In fact, the pair — who got engaged in November 2015 and wed 11 months later — spend tons of time sending each other videos and photos of the antics their babies get into.

Courtesy of Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram

“Cole said he was in the bathroom. I was in our room with the baby because she was sleeping and he was out in the main living area with the kids, Watson and Layne. I think Aubree was at school,” Chelsea says of one particularly funny incident. “And he texted, he’s like, ‘I’m in the bathroom and I can hear them tearing into something out there.’ He was telling me to go see what was going on in the living room. And I walked out and they were standing on the dining room table. Just, like, being crazy.”

She continued, “I was like, did you get my text? And he hadn’t seen it. So he looked and he’s like, ‘Oh, my God’. He’s like, ‘I knew I heard them doing something crazy.’ Either they’re too quiet or you can hear them causing a ruckus.”

However, the longtime loves do get in some romance via text. “He is so sweet every morning. Every time he leaves the house, he says, let me find it … he always will say, ‘I love you my sweet, perfect wife.’ He says that every time he leaves the house, I’m like, jeez,” Chelsea reveals of her husband, whom she met at a gas station in South Dakota in 2014.

“I need to be nicer,” the MTV alum says of her go-to response, which is just “I love you, too” most of the time. “I mean, I always reply nice, but I am like, when I leave the house, my mind’s, like, all over the place, but he’s always just so nice.”