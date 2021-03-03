Chelsea DeBoer Gives an Inside Look at the South Dakota Home She and Cole ‘Created’ for Their Family

Stylish abode! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska gave an inside look at her and husband Cole DeBoer’s “edgy, comfy” South Dakota home.

“I wanted a nice modern home, but I still want it to be comfortable and welcoming. So, that’s kind of what we went for,” she exclusively tells In Touch. “We have a lot of black in our house, and our house is black on the outside. I’m not afraid of a moody room or a moody moment. I want to keep it simple but cozy … It does look modern, but it doesn’t look like too crispy [and like you] can’t hang out.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The 16 and Pregnant alum admits it’s “hard to explain” her and Cole’s style because it’s so “different.” For example, the Midwest native loves “skulls and antlers” as decor. “I don’t know if it’s just the South Dakota in me, but we do have quite a bit of those around our house too,” she jokes.

Chelsea and Cole welcomed baby No. 3, a daughter named Walker June, in February 2021. Their son, Watson, is 3 and their daughter, Layne, is 2. Chelsea also shares 10-year-old daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Although their home isn’t fully complete, the MTV star notes they had a major checklist to complete before she gave birth to Walker. “It was like a countdown to baby when we moved in. So, we were like, ‘Let’s just get the main floor feeling good,'” she explains. “The main floor is looking good, it looks finished. Then, we’re just going to slowly start working on the other areas, but we just had to get that main floor ready before she came.”

Courtesy of @downhomedeboers/Instagram

Although the newborn is sleeping in mom and dad’s room at the moment, Chelsea reveals Walker’s “cute” nursery, which features a large wooden name sign and sunflower wallpaper, is her favorite room in the house. The mom of four also adores her funky office with “antelope-print wallpaper” and her and Cole’s bathroom, which has a “huge bathtub.”

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

One of her favorite parts of their new digs is the sprawling piece of property it sits on. “We have a lot of land, and I’m really excited for summer [and] being out here. And we have a back covered patio that I can not wait to sit out on with the kiddos,” Chelsea said.

If moving into a new house and welcoming another baby wasn’t enough, Chelsea was inspired to create her own home goods line called Aubree Says while building their family home.

“We just fell in love with everything … like home stuff, home decor, the building process, everything about it. And so once we got to the end, I was just like, ‘Gosh, you know, I don’t want this to be it. Like, how can we get involved with home stuff … and make our own stuff that represents what we like and our style?'” Chelsea says about her and Cole developing their brand. “We’re like, ‘Let’s just go for it and try to make our own thing, you know?’ And it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while. I’ve wanted to have my own thing. And so we just went for it.”

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea and Cole’s house is absolutely stunning!