Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, celebrated her daughter Aubree’s birthday with heartfelt tributes to ring in the occasion.

“She’s 12!” gushed the mom of four, who shares Aubree with ex Adam Lind and kids Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and 7-month-old Walker with Cole, on her Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, September 7.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Aubree was beaming in the sweet photo while surrounded by pink and white balloons as well as some thoughtful gifts and cards. “Cowboy eggs for the B-day girl,” Chelsea, 30, wrote while posting another snap of their tasty breakfast.

Cole, 33, also reposted Chelsea’s photo on his own Stories to celebrate Aubree’s milestone one year after sharing his hopes to adopt her in a previous birthday message.

“I have no idea how you are already 11, but it has truly been a joy watching you grow up into the beautiful, kind and amazing young lady you are today,” he penned in 2020. “I love you and will forever be here for you.” When one social media user raved over how “admirable” it is to watch Cole raise Aubree, they suggested he should adopt her, to which he replied, “I have my pen ready!”

Last month, Chelsea spoke about her eldest child growing up in the limelight on 16 & Pregnant as well as on Teen Mom 2 in an Instagram Q&A. The former MTV personality revealed she appreciates how much fans care for Aubree, but she doesn’t like the remarks about her daughter’s appearance.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body,” Chelsea shared at the time. “She’s an 11-, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way, shape or form. It makes me not want to post her.”

The Aubree Says founder previously left behind her life on the reality TV franchise in November 2020, later revealing to E! News that respecting Aubree’s privacy was a crucial factor in her decision to move on. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time,” she explained. “There came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

While celebrating Aubree’s 12th birthday on September 7, Chelsea gushed over their mother-daughter relationship in a follow-up post on her page, writing, “HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this sweet girl who made me a mama. You are so, so loved!”