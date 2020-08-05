Congrats! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 4 on Wednesday, August 5.

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” the MTV starlet captioned a sweet photo on Instagram that showed their names written on a piece of wood. This will be their third child together. The reality couple is already parents to son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 23 months. Chelsea previously welcomed her daughter Aubree, 10, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Chelsea, 28, and Cole, 32, first started dating in 2014 before tying the knot in 2016. One year after saying “I do,” they welcomed their first child as a couple in 2017 and later had a daughter in 2018.

Shortly after the arrival of their little girl, Chelsea revealed she wanted to grow her family even more. “[Cole and I] definitely want more kids — at least one — but I think we’re going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies,” she told E! News in February 2019. “Maybe when [Layne]’s two, we’ll start thinking about it,” Chelsea teased. “But there will be more.” It seems she is right on schedule!

Chelsea and Cole also shared their plans for baby No. 4 during an Instagram Q&A in March 2019. She revealed she doesn’t think she would “ever do a home birth,” but she “would love to try a water birth at the hospital with [her] next.” Additionally, they shared Aubree is a “HUGE help” with the babies. “She is the best big sister.”

While Cole is an attentive father to his biological children, he is also extremely close with his stepdaughter — so much so, he was her date to her Father-Daughter Dance last year. “I am very proud of who this sweet girl is becoming the older she gets! I swear she is already an adult,” he gushed on Instagram at the time. “In the truck on the way to the dance, I told her, ‘You know that I love you and that I will always protect you and always be here for you whenever you need me!’ She said, ‘Trust me I know that.’”

We can’t wait to meet Chelsea and Cole’s bundle of joy!