She’s Pregnant! Chelsea Houska Expecting Baby No. 4, Her Third Child With Cole DeBoer
Congrats! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 4 on Wednesday, August 5.
“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” the MTV starlet captioned a sweet photo on Instagram that showed their names written on a piece of wood. This will be their third child together. The reality couple is already parents to son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 23 months. Chelsea previously welcomed her daughter Aubree, 10, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.