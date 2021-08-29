Special night! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) gushed over husband Cole DeBoer after his lavish birthday surprise for her on Saturday, August 28.

“I’m 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world,” the newly minted 30-year-old gushed over her husband, 33, via Instagram alongside a photo of the couple kissing and a love note from Cole. “Swipe to see how he surprised me the other night.”

In the note, Cole explained that he wanted to give his wife three things for her birthday: something she “needs or could use,” something “from the heart and meaningful” and something she “really wants.” The first item was checked off already, so it seems Chelsea had opened that gift prior to her heartfelt moment with her husband.

Finally, the reality star shared three video clips of herself walking up to the couple’s garage, where Cole instructed her to go in the second half of the note. When she arrived at the door, romantic music started playing and the garage was revealed to be revamped into a barn-style dance floor. “Private surprise romantic barn dance,” Cole commented on Chelsea’s post. “Love you sweetheart.”

When she’s not being showered with affection, the South Dakota native is focused on getting real about her postpartum body. She flaunted her stomach area and curves in an Instagram Q&A on August 26. “I do have a little bit of loose skin and some stretch marks on my front, but I would say most of my stretch marks are on my side. I got them when I had Aubree,” the MTV personality explained. “They didn’t get worse with each baby.”

Chelsea welcomed daughter Aubree, 11, when she was a senior in high school and has since had three more children — Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 7 months — which has made her body change quite a bit. She has recently slowed down her postpartum exercise routine, which used to be pretty hardcore following the birth of her fourth child, Walker. “I’ve been going really hard after I had Walker,” she previously revealed. “I’ve been documenting the whole process and taking pictures. Maybe one day I will share them if I feel comfortable.”

Though parenting can be tough, it seems the proud mama has a lot more free time now that she and her man have said goodbye to the MTV show that made them household names. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” Chelsea previously revealed in a statement in November 2020.

She continued, “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Since then, the reality star has started Aubree Says, a baby gear business which she debuted exclusively with In Touch in March. “[Cole and I were] like, let’s just go for it and try to make our own thing, you know? And it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” Chelsea said at the time. “I’ve wanted to have my own thing. We just went for it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Cole’s sweet surprise for Chelsea’s birthday!