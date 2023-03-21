Not all in good fun? Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, was slammed for pulling a “violent” prank on their son during a birthday celebration.

The Thor actor, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, March 20, to share a photo of Elsa, 46, pushing one of their son’s faces into a cake. The rest of the family laughed as the prank took place.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2010 – share one daughter, India Rose, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. It is not clear which son was the victim of the prank.

“Happy 9th birthday to my two little men! Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!!” Chris captioned the post. He then explained Elsa’s prank, adding, ‘“Hey mum I don’t like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla” “oh really son, what about now?’”

Shortly after the Extraction actor shared the photo, fans rushed to the comments section to slam Elsa for the prank.

“Why people smash their kid’s face in the cake is above my understanding but whatever,” one person wrote in the comments section. Another added, “Why do people think this is funny?”

The backlash continued as an additional social media user commented, “Stop it stop shoving his face in the mud!”

One person criticized Chris by calling him an “average dad” for watching Elsa pull the prank “from a distance.”

“In my country [this is] done, but it’s very poorly [looked upon] because several accidents have already happened,” someone else wrote.

Another added, “It’s so violent.”

However, others defended the model in the comments section. “Love the cake in the face,” one person said. Another insisted that the family should be allowed to “have fun the way they want.”

Shutterstock

While some fans made it clear that they don’t agree with all of Chris’ parenting decisions, the Australia native has been open about his love of fatherhood in the past.

“I love it. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” he told Parade about being a parent in October 2013. “When I am at work, she’s what I’m thinking about, and when I’m not at work, she’s who I’m hanging out with!”

He added that parenthood “brings out the child in all of us.” Chris continued, “That’s what’s so beautiful. It reminds you of the fascination you had with things, and how you can spend hours just being with someone. It’s amazing.”