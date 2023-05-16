Yikes. Chris Pratt was slammed by fans for snubbing his ex-wife, Anna Faris, from a Mother’s Day tribute post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 43, captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, May 15, which was a group snapshot with his mother, Kathy Pratt, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and her mother, Maria Shriver.

Chris also gushed about how thankful he is for Katherine, 33, and for their daughters, Eloise and Lyla. Though he mentioned his son Jack, he did not include the House Bunny actress, 46, in the post. The ex-spouses share their 10-year-old son.

“Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe star continued. “You’ve provided me [with] such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you, and you’re the best step mama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter — so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I’m lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I’m so grateful for all you do. Thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today.”

It didn’t take long for fans to notice that Anna’s name wasn’t mentioned in Chris’ post, and many took to the comments section to call him out for it.

“Oh yes, let’s leave out Jack’s mom, the one who gave you your first child,” one Instagram user wrote. “What about your first wife? She’s being super mom raising your first child,” another person added, whereas a separate one commented, “Tom Brady managed to thank both of his exes in his Mother’s Day post. But I guess we can’t expect everyone to be perfect.”

Despite the backlash Chris received, quite a few of his loyal fans came to his defense.

“All of those people making comments about Chris’ ex-wife, she never made a Father’s Day post about him after they broke up either,” one fan commented, while another chimed in, “He literally said, ‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ to ALL of the mothers out there, that includes his ex, everyone calm down.”

This isn’t the first time the Jurassic World leading man has come under fire for his comments about family. In November 2021, fans were angry at Chris for publicly thanking Katherine for “giv[ing him] an amazing life” and “a gorgeous, healthy daughter,” while his and Anna’s son was born premature.

Seven months later, Chris addressed the heat he faced in an interview with Men’s Health, noting that he “cried” seeing the negativity and was worried about Jack seeing the comments later in life.

“[Ignoring online comments is] a lesson I’ve learned. It’s not a lesson that my son has learned yet,” he explained while recalling the Instagram tribute he made his wife. “And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ … That is f—ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone.”