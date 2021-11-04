Chris Pratt is facing backlash over a post he wrote about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with some fans describing it as “sexist” and “cringe”-worthy.

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 42, wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post on Wednesday, November 3, next to a photo of Katherine, 31, gazing up at him adoringly.

“Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!” he continued. “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles.”

“That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which, if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks,” Chris went on. “So, if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

His caption garnered a mixed reaction as Katherine and her loved ones found the post playful and sweet, including her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and mother Maria Shriver, the latter who commented, “I can’t agree more!”

On the other hand, some fans weren’t as enthused by his message. “I really don’t think this is as great of a post as you think it is,” one person commented with several red flag emoji. Meanwhile, others took to Twitter with their thoughts.

“The real political divide in America can be summed up [by] whether [you] think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet and normal or b) cringe and insane,” another social media user tweeted, as a third argued, “Next time you compliment your wife, reconsider the pathetic negging and the casual disrespect. And by all means, make sure you get her something in about six weeks. That’s more than enough time.”

Chris’ rep did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment on the controversial post.

The Minnesota native and Katherine started dating in 2018, one year after he and ex-wife Anna Faris confirmed they were calling it quits after eight years of marriage. The former flames welcomed a son together, Jack, in 2012.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star later announced that he and Katherine were engaged in January 2019. Six months after, they made it official in Montecito, California, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in August 2020.