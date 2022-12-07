Throwing shade. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause slammed the People’s Choice Awards, claiming the show “didn’t allow” her to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.

“EVERY single cast member [was] invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best reality star, and yet, they said NO,” the Netflix star, 41, tweeted after the NBC awards show on Tuesday, December 6, adding that she was “on the sauce a bit” after having “one too many tequilas.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added, “Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly FU.”

I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf

Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

Chrishell explained that the coordinators for the event previously told her that any plus one she wanted to bring had to be a Selling Sunset cast member and she had been “fighting” to get G Flip, 28, an invite.

“I didn’t know [until] I got there that everyone was invited. So WTF was the issue?!” she wrote in a separate tweet before adding, “If you are going to invite the whole cast of [Selling Sunset], [People’s Choice Awards], then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or otherwise [I was] told I do not get a plus one?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but …”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The realtor acknowledged that G Flip ended up being out of the country during the night of the big show and wouldn’t have been able to attend anyway, but Chrishell wanted to bring the issue to light.

“I get it, there are WAY bigger issues,” she continued. “But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts.”

NBC did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Chrishell and G Flip made their relationship Instagram official in March and have been going strong ever since. The pair began their romance after the Under Construction author’s relationship with Jason Oppenheim ended in December 2021 because she wanted to have children and he did not. The All My Children alum responded to fans who wondered why she was open to dating G Flip, despite their significant age difference.

“Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “In this current situation with G … yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made.”

Chrishell added, “For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care about what the physical form is. With G, they identify as nonbinary. … They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”