Verdict revealed. Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of all charges in their fraud trial, Life & Style can confirm. They are facing up to 30 years in prison, Insider reports.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud, wire fraud.

The couple – who tied the knot in 1996 – were put on trial after they were indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie, 49, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Additionally, the Chrisley matriarch was accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home.

Peter Tarantino, the couple’s accountant, was also on trial after he was charged with two counts of willfully filing false tax returns and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Debby Wong/Shutterstock

The trial was held in an Atlanta courthouse and began on May 17. Throughout the trial, a number of bombshell claims were made against Todd, 53, and Julie. Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters claimed the couple – who pleaded not guilty to the charges – exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million. She also alleged that they hid funds from the IRS.

The USA Network stars’ attorney, Bruce Morris, responded by stating that their former employee Mark Braddock committed the crimes behind their backs. Braddock allegedly impersonated Todd to commit the fraud after he was fired in 2012.

Peters fired back by claiming that Todd and Julie’s alleged fraud continued after Braddock was terminated. She also argued that it was Todd, Julie and Braddock’s goal to “hide money” and they “targeted” community banks by editing financial documents.

Braddock took the stand to share his side of the story and claimed he had an intimate relationship with Todd that lasted one year while they worked together. During his closing statement on June 2, Morris called Braddock’s claims about his alleged affair with Todd a “fantasy.” “I suggest to you that Mark Braddock is the very picture of reasonable doubt,” the attorney said.