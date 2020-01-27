Wow! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend came dressed to impress as they stepped out at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26. The iconic singer and the stunning model turned the 62nd annual awards show into date night as they left their kiddos at home and hit the red carpet.

For their extravagant outing, Chrissy, 34, looked gorgeous in an orange ensemble that featured luxurious layers of fabric. The 41-year-old “All of Me” crooner, on the other hand, looked absolutely dashing wearing a elongated gray blazer with matching dress pants and a white dress shirt.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

We bet Chrissy and John — who tied the knot in 2013 and are the proud parents of daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1 — couldn’t wait to hit the red carpet considering it’s a big night for the EGOT winner. John is nominated for awards in the categories for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

While the longtime lovebirds stepped out for the 2020 Grammys, Chrissy and John actually opted out of last year’s award show. Despite being a regular at winning awards, the ” Love Me Now” singer and Chrissy decided to stay home with their kids.

“No Grammys for us today. John got [an] EGOT and egot lazy,” Chrissy hilariously wrote in the caption of a photo of her handsome hubby snuggled under a pile of blankets. Hours after she initially posted the photo, the Lip Sync Battle star followed up with another tweet that read, “I’m so proud of this.”

John and Chrissy may have had their hands full with a plethora of new projects and business ideas in the last few years, but fans are wondering when the couple are going to welcome a third baby. While responding to some of her fans’ Instagram comments in August 2019, the brunette beauty dished when she and her husband plan on having another kiddo.

“Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” Chrissy happily shared with her Instagram followers at the time. “These guys are exhausting!”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Chrissy’s Court star echoed that sentiment in a previous interview with Us Weekly.

“I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot,” Chrissy jokingly shared at the time when she was still pregnant with baby Miles. “I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”