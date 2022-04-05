Congratulations to the happy couple! Christina Haack and her boyfriend of one year, Josh Hall, are officially married, Life & Style can confirm.

The Flip or Flop star changed her name to Christina Hall on her real estate license, in a document obtained by Life & Style. Moreover, the mother of three, who shares son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead and kids Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa, changed her surname on Instagram to Hall.

Christina and Josh went public with their relationship in July 2021. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” the HGTV personality began a lengthy post via Instagram at the time.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” Christina added. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect. Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. So, yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what? I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

Come September 2021, Christina and Josh announced their engagement. In addition to the Anaheim, California, native’s marriage to Josh, Christina made another huge transition earlier this year. After more than a decade of hosting Flip or Flop with Tarek, the show is coming to an end.

“I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on TV,” Tarek shared via Instagram in March. “It’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show.”

Tarek, who was married to Christina from 2009 to 2018, went on to thank his ex for her dedication to the series. “A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both of us and wish her nothing but the best!” the Long Beach, California, native, who is now married to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young wrote.