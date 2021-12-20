Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown’s son, Paedon, explained why he has no interest in practicing polygamy during a rare Q&A amid his parents’ split after 27 years of marriage.

When asked if he would consider the lifestyle on Sunday, December 19, the 23-year-old frankly replied, “No,” adding, “I chose not to a long time ago.”

Paedon Brown/Instagram

“What made you decide against polygamy for you?” another social media user questioned Paedon via his Instagram Stories, to which he responded, “It wasn’t one big thing, just a bunch of little things.”

Despite his opinion on plural marriage, Paedon said that he was still appreciative of the family it gave him.

In addition to the former couple’s only son, Paedon, third wife Christine, 49, and Kody, 52, share five girls, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. Kody and second wife Janelle Brown share sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel as well as daughters Madison and Savanah, while he and first wife Meri Brown share daughter Mariah. Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, share two biological children, Solomon and Ariella, and he also adopted her kids, Dayton, Aur​ora and Breanna from a previous marriage.

“I am extremely grateful for polygamy, I have six brothers because of it, those six brothers are my best friends,” Paedon proudly shared.

During his Q&A, a fan also inquired about his well-being amid Christine and Kody’s “divorce.” Kody and Christine announced their split on November 2, revealing they were going to remain committed coparents even from afar. They had been spiritually married since March 1994.

“I haven’t lived at home for quite a while, I’m doing pretty all right,” the National Guard graduate wrote amid his time in the army. He reportedly lives in St. George, Utah, which is about 4 hours away from where Christine is in Murray following her move away from the rest of her polygamist family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Paedon even shared insight about the process that his mom may have gone through post-breakup. “Is there a divorce equivalent in polygamy for spiritual marriages? Can you unmarry?” another pondered. Paedon explained, “Yes, you marry through the church, and you can leave through the church as well.”

On the latest season 16 episode of Sister Wives, Kody hinted the writing was on the wall when it came to Christine’s decision to move forward.

“She’s really been complaining about the lack of romance or closeness in the relationship for years,” he said during a confessional. “I could start pouring my heart out with poetry that I’m not necessarily feeling, but that’s going to be short-lived. It feels like sometimes that’s what I’m doing because it’s this constant pressure.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.