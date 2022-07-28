Cindy Crawford Flaunts Her Model Behavior in a Bikini: See Her Best Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

Model Cindy Crawford looks as gorgeous as ever in swimsuits and bikinis in her 50s.

The Illinois native originally considered a career in chemical engineering and attended Northwestern University after high school. However, she eventually dropped out to pursue modeling.

Funny enough, her now-iconic mole was edited out in the early days of her career, with one agency even telling her she would need to get it removed to succeed in the industry.

Cindy also considered removing her famous facial birthmark, but her mother advised against it. “I would get teased by the other kids in school, so I definitely wanted to get it removed,” the Fair Game actress previously told Vogue, adding that her mom’s response was, “You know what your mole looks like, you don’t know what the scar is going to look like.”

As far as how she’s kept her enviable figure, the Becoming author stays consistent with her workout routine. “I try to get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week,” she told The Cut. “Then, I do anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of old school lunges, weights, squats and bicep curls — it’s just stuff that I learned 30 years ago.”

That being said, the mom of two also loves adding a social component to her exercise, whether it’s a hike with friends or a pole dancing class in Los Angeles.

“Once a week, I try to go on a hike with a friend, so I combine exercise and girlfriend time. It’s the best multitasking,” she added.

Cindy also tries to keep her diet as clean as possible. “On a typical weekday, I usually have a protein shake for breakfast because it’s fast — I need to get the kids out the door,” she previously explained to Into the Gloss. “For lunch, I’ll have salad, sometimes with chicken, sometimes without. For dinner, we’ll go for sushi, or if we eat at home, I’ll try to make a meal like turkey meatballs with pasta, a salad and a vegetable.”

When it comes to dessert, Cindy will reach for chocolate. “I definitely need a piece of dark chocolate after dinner every night. If I don’t have it, I could eat a hundred other things and still not be satisfied,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed to InStyle. “I try to be 80 percent good, 80 percent of the time.”

Keep scrolling to see Cindy’s bikini and swimsuit photos!