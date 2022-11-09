Fashion Alert! See What Your Favorite Stars Are Wearing to the 2022 CMA Awards

Gather ’round, country music fans! The 2022 CMAs are finally here, and with it, one of the industry’s biggest nights for red carpet fashion.

Hosted by American Idol‘s Luke Bryan and retired NFL legend Peyton Manning at Nashville’s Bridgestone Area, this year’s Country Music Association Awards are slated to be bigger than ever before. Not only will Luke be performing himself, but fans will also be treated to performances by Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmie Allen, Zac Brown Band and more.

As for the nominees, the competition is going to be steep — with the Entertainer of the Year category being the most star-studded and prestigious of all! Between Carrie, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, it’s anyone’s guess who will bring home the award.

At the 2021 CMA Awards, Luke snagged the Entertainer of the Year award against Carrie, Miranda, Chris and Eric Church.

Due to all of the excitement, Luke (admittedly) made a huge blunder during his acceptance speech. “I did forget to thank my wife out there which, babe, I love you, you know I love you. I don’t even have to say it, you know I love you,” the “Beautiful Crazy” artist gushed in an interview with Access following the awards show, referring to his wife, Nicole Hocking.

“I like the moment, like you wanna’ say just whatever comes to mind up there, and I know that sometimes you probably say something stupid, laughable up there but like just like the genuine bewilderment for me up there,” Luke continued before giving his fellow nominees some major praise.

“I mean, everybody in that category is somebody that’s like Idol status, you know what I mean. Like, you look up to a guy like Eric [Church], man, and his ability to hold a crowd and write a song and Chris [Stapleton], just one of the best songwriters of all time, and Carrie [Underwood]’s like the best voice ever and Miranda [Lambert]’s the most badass person on the planet,” the Charlotte, North Carolina, native beamed. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me. So, it’s just unreal.”

Since last year’s CMAs, Luke and Nicole welcomed their first child together, a son named Tex Lawrence Combs. If the “Doin’ This” crooner wins again, we have no doubt his baby boy will get a sweet shout-out!

Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos from the 2022 CMAs.