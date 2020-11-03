Bachelor alum Colton Underwood is breaking his silence after his ex Cassie Randolph dropped the restraining order she had against him on Tuesday, November 3, and put an end to the police investigation.

“Today, Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” the former football player, 28, tells Life & Style in a statement. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie‘s concerns.”

“I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith,” adds Underwood following their breakup drama. “I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

The shocking turn of events comes nearly two months after Randolph, 25, took legal action against her former flame. In the documents she submitted on September 11, the influencer accused Underwood of harassing her with unsettling texts, showing up randomly at her apartment and parents’ home, and allegedly placing a tracking device on her car to monitor her location post-split.

Randolph cited “Domestic Violence Prevention” as the reason behind her filing. As a result, Underwood was temporarily ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her house, her car and her workplace. It appears they are now leaving the legal drama in the past after finding a suitable arrangement.

The former couple met during season 23 of the popular ABC show, which aired in 2019. Not only did Randolph win his heart, but they went on to date for nearly two years. The duo revealed they were going their separate ways in May 2020.

At the time, Underwood spoke out to confirm he and Randolph ended things after a “crazy few months” and “a lot of self-reflecting.”

The Huntington Beach native later revealed she struggled to find the right time to share her statement. “I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet,” Randolph wrote on Instagram, confirming they were hoping to remain cordial. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.”

“I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him,” the TV personality added. “We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”