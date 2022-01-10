Former Counting On star Jana Duggar shared a fairly cryptic post about being “bitter” as her family continues to face the backlash of public scandals.

“‘You may have a reason to be bitter, but that doesn’t mean you have a right to be bitter. Let God reveal it. Let His grace remove it and let His goodness replace it,'” the quote, shared by Jana, 31, via Instagram Stories read. “God is the God who heals! Put it all in His hands and let Him heal you! He will refresh you. Allow him to work in your life.”

The eldest daughter of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar finished her post by quoting Corinthians 1: 3-4, as read from the English Standard Version as opposed to the Kings James Version, which the Duggars likely would read due to their religion: “… God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction … “

Alongside the quote, Jana shared a photo of herself, shot from behind, as she walked along the beach. She is identifiable in the picture, as she wears the same outfit in an August 2019 post.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

The former 19 Kids and Counting star’s post comes shortly after In Touch was able to confirm on January 5 that the former reality TV star pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor. Upon pleading guilty, Jana was ordered to pay $880 in fines and fees, after which the case was settled and adjudicated.

Jana revealed in a December 14 post on her Instagram Stories that she was babysitting when “one of the children wandered outside alone” on September 9. A passerby had spotted the child and called the police. The child was unharmed.

“It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” Jana wrote. “In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

The “bitter” quote was also shared just a month after her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography following his April 2021 arrest.

Josh, 33, remains in solitary confinement for “safety reasons” as he awaits his sentencing hearing. The disgraced reality TV star faces up to 20 years and $250,000 in fines for each count.