Honesty hour! Crystal Hefner (née Harris) revealed she got “everything fake” removed from her body and feels better than ever in her own skin.

The former Playboy model, 35, who was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017, shared a candid post via Instagram on Monday, January 10, about losing “thousands of followers every day” as she has transitioned to show more of “the real me.”

“I removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos,” she said about the “scantily clad” snapshots that used to fill up her feed. “I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine.⁣”

Crystal Hefner/Instagram

Crystal has been very open in the past about the plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone — and undone. In 2016, she revealed via Facebook that she removed her breast implants because they “slowly poisoned” her and caused her a variety of symptoms, including brain fog, memory loss, low immunity and fatigue.

“I’ve felt such despair knowing life was happening all around me but I couldn’t participate,” she recalled at the time. “The fatigue was so severe that I could barely leave the house or drive. I was afraid to get up there in front of a crowd and go blank with brain fog.”

That wasn’t the only time she’s talked about the negative effects of cosmetic surgery. In January 2021, the reality starlet said she “almost didn’t make it through” a “fat transfer surgery” she got earlier that year. The procedure involves taking fat from one part of the body and grafting it to others.

“I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then, and I am now finally feeling OK,” she wrote via Instagram.

The San Diego native admitted she “should have learned my lesson” from her previous experiences but has since become an “advocate for being natural.”

“Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves,” she wrote. “Movies (84.9 percent directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).”

The Girls Next Door alum found fame after being featured as the “Playmate of the Month” in December 2009. Her modeling career continued to blow up and she eventually became the last wife of the magazine mogul, who died at age 91. However, these days, her life has gone in a different direction.

“As most of you know, I grew my following during my Playboy years. Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells,” she wrote in her January 10 post. “I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc … or if I just felt it was expected of me or what. But now, I can confidently and 100 percent proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”