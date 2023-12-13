Actress Dakota Johnson has signed with controversial Hollywood agent Maha Dakhil following her temporary resignation from CAA, according to the Daily Mail.

“It looks like a win for the agency by signing Dakota but there’s so much behind the scenes at CAA that is concerning. It’s a very cloak and dagger environment at the moment,” a source told In Touch of Dakota’s signing. “There are a lot of paranoid executives holding onto their paychecks and doing their best to protect themselves.”

Dakota, 34, became the first A-lister to sign with Maha, 48, after she publicly voiced her opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Maha left her position at the top agency after she accused Israel of genocide in an October 18 Instagram post.

“You’re currently learning who supports genocide,” the post read, to which she captioned, “That’s the line for me.” She later added, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Both posts have since been deleted.

Maha is also the agent of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, and Natalie Portman. However, on October 22, just days after taking a public stance, it was revealed that Maha had stepped down from her leadership role at the agency, resigning from the agency’s internal board after apologizing for her actions.

“I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace,” she told Variety in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

For their part, CAA also released a statement supporting Israel after the October 7 attacks. “[CAA] stands with the people of Israel, the Jewish community, and all innocent victims in the face of horrific acts of terrorism,” the statement read.