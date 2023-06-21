Danielle Fishel has two boys who are meeting the world! The sitcom star is officially a mom of two kids after giving birth to her second son in August 2021. Alongside her husband, Jensen Karp, Danielle revealed they expanded their family when their newborn, Keaton, made his arrival.

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” the Boy Meets World alum wrote via Instagram on September 5, sharing a photo of their first child, Adler, holding his baby sibling in his arms. Danielle also included a snapshot of Adler wearing a “Big Brother” cape.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother,” the proud mama continued in her sweet caption, adding she’s over the moon about their beautiful brood. “[Jensen] and I are thrilled to have [Keaton] home, healthy and safe, with us.”

Baby No. 2’s birth comes less than four months after the Boiling Pot actress announced the news of her pregnancy with Keaton. While celebrating her 40th birthday in May, Danielle commemorated the special milestone by revealing the couple was expecting a baby boy.

“F O R T Y! I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life. I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20s were insane (and mostly miserable), and my 30s brought me lows and highs, but eventually, I leveled out to a place of security,” Danielle captioned her post, which included a photo flaunting her baby bump.

“Security in who I am, what I believe and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy No. 2,” the actress continued. “My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might.”

Danielle and Jensen expanded their adorable family more than two years after they welcomed their first child in June 2019. The lovebirds — who wed in 2018 — shared the news on Instagram, revealing Adler was born “four weeks early.”

“One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52 a.m., Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world. My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven’s Home ended and my maternity leave began,” she announced, saying although she had some complications, Adler eventually came home safe and sound.

To learn more about Danielle’s sons, keep scrolling!