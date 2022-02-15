Courtesy of Dr. David Perlmutter

We all aim to live a longer, happier and healthier life, but there are hidden dangers that threaten our health — like if your body has high levels of uric acid. That’s why Drop Acid: The Surprising New Science of Uric Acid ― The Key to Losing Weight, Controlling Blood Sugar and Achieving Extraordinary Health is here to empower readers with the right information.

Written by five-time New York Times bestselling author David Perlmutter, M.D., Drop Acid suggests that high levels of uric acid, an overlooked “waste product” of metabolism, can lead to many serious illnesses, including diabetes, stroke, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease and more. While some scientific literature supports this idea, mainstream medicine has yet to expand on it.

“Offering an engaging blend of science and practical advice, Drop Acid exposes the deadly truth about uric acid and teaches invaluable strategies to manage its levels,” reads a synopsis on Dr. Perlmutter’s website.

Dr. Perlmutter, a board-certified neurologist, received his M.D. from the University of Miami School of Medicine. He is a #1 New York Times and international bestselling author, with previous works including Grain Brain, Brain Wash and Brain Maker, among other titles.

Courtesy of Dr. David Perlmutter

Throughout Drop Acid, Dr. Perlmutter offers suggestions and tips on maintaining lower uric values as well as a road map to addressing these hidden dangers. Per the description, it also features “the groundbreaking ‘LUV’ (Lower Uric Values) diet, 35 delicious recipes, self-assessment quizzes and a 21-day program for dropping levels.”

Dr. Perlmutter also shares simple dietary edits, natural hacks and lifestyle interventions you can make to manage your uric levels. He also identifies common pharmaceuticals that potentially increase uric acid and how to test your uric acid levels at home.

“Drop Acid is one of the most informative, life-changing books I’ve read in years,” says David Sinclar, M.D., a professor at Harvard Medical School and author of Lifespan.

Drop Acid, which will be released on February 15, 2022, is an informative read for anyone looking to learn more about the truth about uric acid and its long-term effects on the human body.