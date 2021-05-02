Their little meatball is here! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese gave birth to her second child with husband Christopher Buckner. On Saturday, May 2, the MTV personality, 34, announced the arrival of their little boy.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of 4,” the proud mama wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her husband holding their newborn. “Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1 at 7:21 p.m., weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby. Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love. Our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!”

A few weeks before her delivery, Deena shared a glowing maternity photo showing off her growing baby bump, captioned, “feelin myself.”

The mom of two was dressed to impress for a date night with her man, 31, on Valentine’s Day, February 14. “Mommy and daddy are celebrating tonight and tomorrow we’ll celebrate as a family with little C,” she captioned another shot.

Prior to that, Deena shared her name for baby No. 2 with fans. “28 weeks [along] with baby Cameron,” the reality star wrote in a heartwarming pregnancy update.

Chris and Deena welcomed their first son, CJ, in January 2019, and revealed they were growing their family again in October 2020. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 on May 1, 2021,” she wrote alongside Halloween-themed photos with her husband and son CJ. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES … I’m pregnant.”

The next month, Jersey Shore fans were in for another treat. Deena’s costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announced he and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), are pregnant with baby No. 1 following a devastating miscarriage.

“Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren wrote next to her sonogram pics. “We have a Baby Situation,” the doting dad-to-be captioned his own announcement.

Mike, 38, and Lauren, 36, previously talked about their family plans in June 2020, revealing they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “A lot of people always speculate, but we’re an open book,” Lauren added before they got the exciting news about their bundle of joy. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.”

We bet there will be a Jersey Shore playdate in the near future!