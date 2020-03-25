Finding love! Demi Lovato is dating soap opera star Max Ehrich, Us Weekly reports on March 25. Fans may recognize him as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless, but he’s also an extremely talented musician and a total stud.

The newly minted pair met “a few weeks ago” but are off to a “strong start,” adds the outlet. Demi, 27, and Max, 28, were seen out in Los Angeles together earlier this month and fueled speculation by commenting on each other’s social media posts.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“To my <3,” the brunette beauty responded to a video of Max singing on March 11. He responded with an infinity sign emoji shortly after.



It’s clear that Demi and Max align when it comes to their faith. They both shared the same guided meditation called “Let Go and Trust God” with their Instagram followers on March 24.

“The power of prayer is so incredibly strong,” Max wrote on his personal account. “I feel at all times going within and having a meditation and prayer infinitely connects us. Regardless of who you are or what your beliefs are — you deserve love, grace, health safety and peace.”

Courtesy of Max Ehrich

The “Confident” singer noted that the video has “really helped” her during all the chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Demi’s last public relationship was with Austin Wilson. They dated for one month before splitting in December 2019. Although their romance was short-lived, In Touch exclusively learned that they shared the “same circle of friends” and were very compatible. “Demi feels really comfortable with Austin because he understands her struggle and her journey, so they can really talk about and bond over their shared experiences and their sobriety,” the insider dished.

Courtesy of Austin Wilson Instagram

There didn’t seem to be any resentment between the exes following their breakup. The “Daddy Issues” singer told a fan in a direct message on Instagram that Austin is a “good guy” and not to “go after him.” “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” she added.

The songstress opened up more about her single status during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 5. “I was on dating apps for a while. But, as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I’ve realized, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Demi explained. “I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me.” The former Disney kid admitted that she has to “fight those battles on [her] own.”

Time will tell what unfolds between Demi and Max!