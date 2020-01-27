She’s back! Demi Lovato performed her powerful song “Anyone” for the first time at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 — her first live show since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. Clearly, the 27-year-old singer was emotional as she had to start the song over before she got her bearings together. Then, Demi — who rocked a white ball gown — shed a tear before she belted out the emotional ballad. At the end, she earned a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on January 24, Demi revealed her new tune was written shortly before the scary incident. “So, I recorded the vocals for it four days before,” she said. “The lyrics took on a totally different meaning. At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And kind of listen back to it, and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

On January 14, the brunette beauty revealed she would be taking the stage at the star-studded event. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me, I’d be singing,” she wrote on Instagram. “#GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv.”

Of course, social media users were ecstatic to hear that Demi would be back in action. One person wrote, “YAYYY, DEMI. GO, BABY GIRL!!!!” while another echoed, “I CAN’T WAIT!!! I’M CRYING!!!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Going to be amazing!!!”

Clearly, Demi’s fans are looking forward to the star’s next move. In fact, the “Stone Cold” crooner has been keeping busy in the last few years and even revealed that new music will be on the way soon. In November 2019, she shared a photo of herself working in the studio. “Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics — the ones who support me and whatever makes me happy,” she wrote. “If you hating, that ain’t you. Bye.”

The former Disney starlet will have a lot of material since she recently split with her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, in December after one month together. However, it seems like their breakup was amicable as she stuck up for her former beau on social media. “Please don’t go after him,” she told one of her followers on December 20. “He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

At the end of the day, the Texas native seems to be in a great spot after she was hospitalized for her drug overdose. “She’s writing songs, working out, meditating and just filling her path, and of course, being sober,” a source told In Touch in August. “She feels like her last relapse was an eye-opener and a reminder that she needs to stay diligent and work her sobriety program.”

After the Grammys, Demi will jet to Florida to sing the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIV on February 2. “See you Miami,” she teased on January 16.

2020 is most definitely Demi’s year! Get it, girl.