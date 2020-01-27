So beautiful. Demi Lovato looked stunning during her 2020 Grammy Awards performance on Sunday, January 26. The singer donned a lovely white dress with a huge, billowing skirt and brought the audience to their feet in a standing ovation after her emotional rendition of her new song, “Anyone.”

Demi, 27, first announced her appearance at the awards show on social media on January 14. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝#GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The performer joined other acts during the show including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Demi kept pretty busy in the days leading up the event. She told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Friday, January 24, that she planned to sing “Anyone” during the awards show.

“This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened,” she revealed, referring to her near-fatal overdose almost a year and a half ago.

“I recorded the vocals for it four days before,” the singer continued. “The lyrics took on a totally different meaning. At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And kind of listen back to it, and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’”

When she was recovering in the hospital, Demi said she thought to herself, “‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'” She’s going to get her chance during the Grammys, and it’s sure to be an amazing moment both for the performer and everyone in the audience — not to mention the millions of viewers watching her triumph from home.

It was wonderful to see the singer perform again and to see her doing so well. Ahead of celebrating her 27th birthday on August 20, an insider told In Touch exclusively the singer was “doing great” with her sobriety journey, and had finally gotten back to her “creative self.”

“She’s writing songs, working out, meditating and just filling her path, and of course being sober,” the source said. “It’s about being present, writing songs, and taking it slow. She’s in an amazing place right now.”