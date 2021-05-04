No catfish here? It appears Ben Affleck was once looking for love on the exclusive dating app Raya and got unmatched when one dating prospect thought he was a fake.

Nivine Jay, an up-and-coming actress, laughed at herself for not believing The Tender Bar star, 48, could actually be on the members-only service in a clip shared via TikTok on Monday, May 3.

The scream I just screamed pic.twitter.com/YSpFntKEJs — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2021

“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” Jay captioned the video, then showing the actor saying, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!”

Affleck potentially using Raya may come as a surprise to some fans, but it’s not the first time reports have surfaced claiming he had been on the celebrity dating app while single.

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now,” a source told Page Six about him allegedly trying out online dating in October 2019. “He has his kids and is focusing on work but is ready to be in love again.”

Rebel Wilson also spoke out about using Raya in June 2020 and said she saw the father of three on the app, which is used by many of Hollywood’s elite.

Courtesy of Navine Jay/TikTok; Shutterstock

“[I’ve seen] Ben Affleck!” the Pitch Perfect star claimed during her interview on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show, quipping, “I hear Channing Tatum’s on there, but he hasn’t come up on my feed yet, so I’ll keep swiping!”

However, in February 2020, Affleck shut down speculation he was on any dating apps at the time. “I am not on any websites, I am on no dating apps, not Tinder, Grindr, Brindr, Bumble, Humble,” the performer said with a laugh on Good Morning America. “I am not on any of them. I don’t have any judgment about people who are — I know people who are on them and have a fun time, but that’s not me. I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.”

Affleck, who shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was last romantically linked to ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas. In Touch confirmed the Deep Water costars split in January 2021 after nearly one year of being together, and since then, he’s been the subject of dating rumors with former flame Jennifer Lopez.