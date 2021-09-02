Kanye West seemingly hinted at cheating on Kim Kardashian after welcoming their first two children together in his new song “Hurricane.”

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” he raps.

In a separate lyric, the Grammy winner appeared to allude to the home he once shared with Kim that had been featured in an issue of Architectural Digest.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty million dollar home, never went home to it,” he raps. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk.”

Kim, 40, and Kanye, 44, did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

A source told People, the track is “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability.”

In February, Life & Style confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce after more than eight years together and nearly seven years of marriage.

Prior to their split, an insider divulged to In Touch the pair had “been leading separate lives for well over a year” and that the Skims founder was “in talks with lawyers.”

Though the couple had through plenty of ups and downs over the years, their relationship appeared to take a turn for the worse in July 2020. While Kim initially seemed supportive of her estranged husband’s run for president, their relationship seemingly changed after he began speaking out about their personal life on the campaign trail.

During a rally in South Carolina at the time, the “Stronger” rapper claimed he wanted Kim to have an abortion after they found out she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North West.

Following his appearance, Kanye went off on a Twitter rant. He alleged Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also alleged he had been “trying to get divorced” from the KKW Beauty mogul and suggested she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He later apologized.

Recently, rumors started swirling that the pair rekindled their romance after Kim appeared at several Donda listening parties with their kids North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. However, the mom of four simply “doesn’t want any drama.”

“Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye,” a separate insider explained. “That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him. She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”