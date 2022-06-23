Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split, Life & Style confirms. “They have been apart for a week or two now,” an insider tells Life & Style, adding they’re “taking space to work on their own lives at the moment.”

The couple sparked breakup rumors after nearly two years of dating. “Devin was in Scottsdale two weekends ago being very flirty with some girls,” another source tells Life & Style, but added that they “didn’t see any kissing or anything” but the Phoenix Suns star “was acting single.”

On Wednesday, June 22, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, have called it quits, but they’re not ruling out a possible reconciliation in the future. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one source told the outlet, while another said that the two “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Another source told E! News that the former couple, who “have been [broken up] for about a week and a half,” mutually “hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split.”

There had been clues leading up to the breakup that the pair were no longer an item. Kendall shared a photo via her Instagram Stories on June 18 with her pal, model Fai Khadra, sitting at a dinner table together. The next day, the two were photographed walking along the beach in Malibu as Kendall rocked a purple bikini. While the two are longtime friends, the fact that Kendall hadn’t been seen with Devin in weeks had fans concerned.

Kendall and Devin also raised eyebrows when neither acknowledged what would have been their second dating anniversary on June 12, 2022, after making a very public display of it the year before. The date came and passed without either of them sharing any Instagram posts about the milestone. Followers also noted that Devin had either deleted or archived a rare photo of himself and Kendall hugging while spending New Year’s Eve together.

It was a far cry from the year prior, when the pair shared cozy photos to their Instagram accounts celebrating their anniversary. Devin posted a series of snapshots including a romantic dinner table set up against a gorgeous sunset, writing “I [heart emoji] @kendalljenner” on it. In the caption he noted their milestone by writing, “365. 52. 1,” for the time they had spent as a couple.

In her anniversary tribute, Kendall posted a smiling photo hugging the NBA player while sitting on a kitchen countertop along with another shot of her curled in a ball on Devin’s lap aboard a private plane.

Devin later expressed his feelings toward The Kardashians star on her November 3, 2021, birthday. He called her the “Most beautiful woman” in an Instagram Story photo showing the pair having a romantic dinner while on a tropical getaway. The couple went on to spend the New Year’s 2022 weekend together at a snowy cabin with friends.

Kendall and Devin sparked dating rumors in April 2020, but they didn’t officially start dating until that June later. The basketball star was last seen by Kendall’s side as the two joined her family for dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino, Italy, on May 20. It came two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding, and the pair adoringly held hands as they were photographed approaching the restaurant.

Reps for Kendall and Devin did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment