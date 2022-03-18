Kylie Jenner flaunted two stunning rings on *that* finger! So, did she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) secretly get married? Fans are dying to know after she shared a snap of her hand jewelry via her Instagram Stories on March 17.

Keep reading to find out whether Kylie and Travis already tied the knot!

In the snapshot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunted her perfectly manicured nails, as she laid her hand across a green Hermes Kelly purse in honor of St. Patrick’s Day 2022. On her wedding finger, Kylie donned one plain gold band and one diamond-encrusted ring that shimmered in the light. She captioned the picture with two green lucky charm emojis.

Jewelry designer Mark Broumand — who did not design Kylie’s ring — tells In Touch:

“This is a beautiful and super brilliant design! It features two rows of round cut diamonds, approximately two to three total carats, in a shared prong all around eternity design that appears to be set in a yellow gold band. Stunning worn on its own or paired with another piece, as she has it here with a paveband. I would estimate the price of the two-row ring at $11,000.”

Upon catching a glimpse at the picture, fans shared their thoughts on Reddit once a user posted a screenshot of Kylie’s Instagram Story later that day.

“Did Kylie get married?” the original poster asked fans. “It certainly looks like it!” one commenter weighed in. However, others shut down the speculation by pointing out her appreciation for bling.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Kylie loves rings,” one Reddit user wrote. “She’s worn that top one (on the right) off and on for almost 10 years.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not commented further on her photo. She’s been busy caring for her new baby boy, Wolf Webster, whom she and the “Goosebumps” rapper welcomed on February 2. The couple also share daughter Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018.

Following Wolf’s birth, Kylie took some time off from appearing on social media. But on March 10, she came back to the ‘gram for the first time to promote a new makeup product for her followers. And just three days later, the mom of two took her baby boy on his first plane ride on her private pink jet to Palm Springs, California, with a group of friends and his big sister.

Six weeks after giving birth, Kylie opened up about the difficulties of postpartum weight loss via her Instagram Stories.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard,” the future Hulu star said in her clip on March 15. “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

She then added, “It’s OK not to be OK” and mentioned “we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back.”

“Once I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy little boy,” Kylie concluded. “I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”