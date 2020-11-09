Setting the record straight. Larsa Pippen responded to rumors she hooked up with Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloé Kardashian.

“No! But it’s funny how people think it,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw podcast.”

“I’m the most honest person in the world, Trust me, I would never lie about something like that. I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” the 46-year-old explained. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

During the episode, Larsa was also asked what happened between her and former best friend Kim Kardashian, and she responded, “I don’t even know. I just feel like Kanye [West] was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.” The brunette babe added that the rapper, 43, “literally brainwashed the whole family.”

“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloé’s life,” she later noted. “Dude, I would never do that. That’s not even my personality. My personality is all about love and support and I’ve been there with them through everything.”

This isn’t the first time Larsa sparked romance rumors with a Kardashian ex. In April 2019, Us Weekly reported Scottie Pippen‘s former wife and Kris Humphries got flirty at Coachella as he was seen “touching her head and playing with her braids.”

Larsa later denied that anything inappropriate went down, telling her side of the story in an Instagram comment. “The convo lasted all of three minutes,” she said. “He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and that he loves him, and I said, ‘So do I.'”

The Kar-Jenners have yet to speak out about Larsa’s most recent comments.