Has Lauren Lane Had Plastic Surgery? Details on the ‘Bachelor’ Alum’s Transformation

If you’ve been keeping up with Lauren Lane’s (née Bushnell) Instagram page ever since Ben Higgins gave her his final rose on season 20 of The Bachelor, chances are you’ve noticed that her face has changed quite a bit.

“I’ve done some filler in my lips maybe 4 times and some Botox. I actually tried Botox before the show, when I was 24 and now looking back I’m like ‘why?!’” the former flight attendant revealed during a March 2021 Instagram Story Q&A. “I haven’t done Botox for about 9 months and lips for, gosh maybe like 2 years? I’ll always be transparent about anything that’s not ‘natural.’”

Lauren went on to explain why she believes there’s so much speculation around her changing appearance.

“I’ve always been thin,” she continued, adding that she gained 12 pounds during filming from “stress or maybe all the wine.”

“I’ve def fluctuated like most women but now as a 31-year-old my body hasn’t fluctuated a ton in [the] last 5 years. I think that’s why people say I look different than [on The Bachelor] is I was def a little puffy?”

“And then of course got lip filler which can definitely change your face a lot. In fact, now that my lips are closer to normal and filler is almost gone, I actually like my lips better more natural,” the Oregon native added.

Besides injections, however, Lauren denies going under the knife for more invasive cosmetic procedures.

“Just pregnant,” she wrote with a crying laughing emoji after one follower directly asked if she had had a boob job.

Lauren – who was pregnant with her first child at the time – moved on from ex-fiancé Ben, and married country singer Chris Lane in an intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in November 2019. They welcomed their first child, a son named Dutton Walker Lane, in June 2021.

Days before Dutty’s first birthday, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together.

“To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” the former reality star told People at the time.

Keep scrolling to see Lauren Lane’s transformation from Bachelor winner to mother of two!