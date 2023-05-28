While many of the Vanderpump Rules stars have admitted they wondered if Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair before the news broke, Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been as open about the topic.

“Ok … no I didn’t know … until a minute before you all did … I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules,” the restaurant owner shared via Twitter on May 27.

Keep scrolling to find out how long Lisa knew about Tom and Raquel’s affair, details on the situation and more.

How Long Did Lisa Vanderpump Know About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair?

It’s been rumored that Lisa knew about Tom and Raquel’s affair for months before their relationship leaked in March 2023.

On March 3, Life & Style confirmed that Ariana Madix broke up after nine years of dating due to his affair with Raquel.

After their affair became public, both Tom and Raquel issued public apologies to Ariana.

“I mean, I never kind of give the game away,” Lisa told Page Six in an interview published on Wednesday, May 24, when asked how long she knew about the scandal.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Why Do Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump Knew About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair?

Fans have wondered if Lisa knew about Tom’s indiscretions due to their close personal and professional relationships. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has said she feels like a “mother” to many of the cast members, while she and Tom co-own the West Hollywood bar TomTom.

Speculation continued to swirl when Lisa chose to speak to Tom privately about the affair during the season 10 finale on May 17.

“A lot of people criticized me and said, ‘Why didn’t I jump on him and chastise him and berate him?’ But everybody had done that already,” the Bravo personality said about the tense conversation during a FYC event with executive producer Alex Baskin on May 24.

Despite being there for Tom, the entrepreneur insisted that she “absolutely [condemns]” his infidelity.

“But I think when you have a child or a teenager or a young adult … when they’ve done wrong and everybody’s told them, what’s the point in me reiterating it?” she continued. “He knew that, OK? So yeah, I was trying to say, ‘Calm down, let’s try and look forward.’”

Speculation that Lisa has known about the affair continued when Lala Kent called Tom a “dangerous human being” in a teaser clip for the season 10 reunion and compared him to her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, who allegedly cheated on her.

“Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval’s a dangerous person,” Lisa replied.

However, Lala stood by her comment and said she “didn’t ask for anyone else’s opinion.”

Does Ariana Madix Believe Lisa Vanderpump Knew About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair?

Ariana opened up about the affair while appearing on the May 24 episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

While talking to host Alex Cooper, the TV personality said she doesn’t believe that Lisa knowingly protected Tom amid his secret romance with Raquel.