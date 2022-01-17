Kim Kardashian sent pulses racing with her new bikini-clad photos on the beach seemingly captured by none other than her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“Mother Nature,” wrote the Skims founder, 41, alongside the pics on Monday, January 17, showing her posing in a barely there two-piece on the shoreline.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the person taking the snapshots was revealed in the third slide and appeared to be wearing a hat.

“Me zooming in to see if that is Pete,” one commented. “OK shadow we see u lol,” another replied. “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time,” a different social media user wrote, while a fourth resounded, “The shadow is Pete we all agree right.”

To kick off the new year, the newly minted celeb couple ventured to the Bahamas, where they were seen on a boat ride together during their fun-filled vacation on January 5.

After enjoying some fun in the sun, Kim and Pete, 28, were later spotted disembarking from a small plane at the Van Nuys airport upon their return home.

Pete got right back to work and made a playful joke while portraying President Joe Biden during the Saturday Night Live cold open just days after Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, called out Pete in a leaked song.

“Everyone on earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” Pete joked in character, seemingly poking fun at his whirlwind romance with Kim. “Your world is maybe more fun for him.”

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see what will happen between the couple after Kanye, 44, took aim at the stand-up comedian in his latest single, “Eazy.”

A version of the Yeezy fashion designer’s track surfaced online, and in the lyrics, he didn’t hold back, rapping, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

It appears their romance is still heating up, despite contrary belief. “[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” a source previously told In Touch in January. “She’s never dated anyone like him before. Kim is really enjoying his company. They laugh a lot, and he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye.”