On Saturday, May 16, DJ D-Nice performed one of the nation’s first full-scale drive-in concerts at 1/ST Preakness At Home Drive-InFieldFest presented by Budweiser Zero and Pepsi.

The hour-long DJ set by D-Nice was hosted by The Roots on their YouTube and was exclusively for first responders at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Respecting all social distancing requirements, D-Nice’s set transmitted live via guests’ car radios. Viewers who watched the livestream on YouTube were also invited to donate to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

WorldRedEye.com

D-Nice, the DJ behind #ClubQuarantine flew to Florida exclusively for the event, leaving his home for the first time in several months solely for the purpose of spinning for Florida’s first responders. Spinning a blazing set featuring tracks by Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé and The Jackson Five, D-Nice shouted out first responders throughout his set. “First responders, we are here today to celebrate you and your families!” he said.

Budweiser Zero, a new alcohol-free brew, and Pepsi sampled sips for the crowd, while local South Florida restaurant Drunken Dragon served a savory dinner to the first responders.

WorldRedEye.com

“The coronavirus pandemic has immediately changed the world of live entertainment as we know it,” said Jimmy Vargas, Managing Partner of 1/ST LIVE, the team executive producing the first-of-its-kind show. “It has also highlighted the power of music as a uniting force. No one has taken the lead in streaming live music during this pandemic more than D-Nice and we saw an opportunity to share his talent, creative spirit and authenticity with both first responders and fans while supporting the important work of First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

1/ST Preakness at Home Drive-InFieldFest is produced by 1/ST LIVE, a subsidiary of 1/ST and The Stronach Group. Launched in 2020, 1/ST LIVE is a team of passionate experts driving live and digital content at the intersection of sports, entertainment and hospitality. For additional information, visit: 1stlivepresents.com.