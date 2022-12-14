Stephen Boss, known as DJ tWitch, was married to longtime love Allison Holker before his death at age 40. The dancer said she will “miss” her husband dearly and will “save the last dance” for him.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show star died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.

Sources confirmed to Life & Style that tWitch checked into the Oak Creek Inn in Encino, Los Angeles, on Monday, December 12. When he did not check out at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and did not answer his hotel room door after repeated attempts, hotel management opened the room. The popular dancer’s body was discovered upon entry and police were called immediately.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker said in a statement to People on Wednesday, December 14. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker assured that Boss’ “positive impact” will carry on, noting the enormous “legacy” he left behind. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory, she added. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children … Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss and Holker wed in 2013 and went on to have two children together. They welcomed son Maddox in 2016 followed by daughter Zaia in 2019. Boss was also a proud stepdad to Weslie Fowler, Allison’s teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

The husband and wife previously said they loved having “lil babies” in the house, with Boss revealing that the possibility of having more kids was a “constant conversation” between them.

“I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” Holker added during their joint appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November.

While they both found success with their solo professional endeavors, Boss and Holker built an empire together and became widely recognized for their joint dancing videos on social media.

“Obviously, something like TikTok was like built for us,” Boss told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “Because it was like, ‘What? Dancing to music? Great!’ We’re doing that anyway, you know? So it really is just kind of sharing something that we do organically anyway.”

Holker noted that dance was a way for them to “reconnect” as a couple and “find each other” during life’s hectic moments.

“People always ask about our relationship. We have dance, and that is like our home,” she explained. “So I think it’s something that we really share as a couple, that honestly is just like a dream to me.”